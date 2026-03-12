Forrestania boosts WA gold portfolio

Image: HadK/stock.adobe.com

Forrestania Resources has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a number of gold exploration districts from Goldtribe Resources, a subsidiary of Alchemy Resources in Western Australia.

The gold mining tenure granted under the acquisition means Forrestania has expanded its Eastern Goldfields district in WA, giving the company greater access and “strategic consolidation” of prospective tenure near existing operations.

The acquisition of the Karonie gold project comes at a cost of $5 million and hosts an inferred mineral resource estimate of 2.96 million tonnes for 111,100 ounces at 0.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold cut-off.

“This acquisition is aligned with Forrestania’s disciplined strategy of consolidating prospective tenure, with significant tenure now in the FRS Eastern Goldfields Hub,” Forrestania chairman David Geraghty said.

“Importantly, the transaction structure aligns consideration with preserving capital which can be assigned to advancing Forrestania’s near term production ambitions across our portfolio of Western Australian gold assets.”

The Karonie project includes 16 exploration licences covering approximately 942 metres-square of highly prospective mineralised structures within Kurnalpi Terrain greenstones 100km east of Kalgoorlie.

The project is located adjacent the Aldiss Mining Centre, owned by Vault Minerals, which has ore reserves of 595,000 ounces at 2 g/t gold.

Alchemy Resources chief executive officer James Wilson described the sale of the project as a strategic step for the company to unlock value across its asset portfolio.

“Importantly, the transaction strengthens our financial position and enables the company to redirect capital and management focus towards a number of highly prospective projects that we believe offer substantial growth potential,” he said.