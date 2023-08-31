Forrest sheds light on Fortescue CEO departure

Fortescue executive chairman Andrew Forrest has further discussed the surprising departure of chief executive officer Fiona Hick.

Hick left Fortescue on Monday just six months after she was appointed to the role of CEO.

According to the iron ore major, Hick’s departure was a mutual decision between her and the company.

“We thank Fiona for her valuable efforts since joining Fortescue just under six months ago and wish her all the best with her future pursuits,” Forrest said on Monday.

Speaking at the Boao Forum in Perth yesterday, the Fortescue founder opened up about the resignation.

“All I can say is that people evolve (and) there is a difference between where they’re going and the whole mission of the company before anyone joined,” he said.

“You might want to take it a different direction, like put a handbrake on going green.”

The going green comment may refer to Fortescue’s plan to achieve net-zero by 2030.

Forrest called Fortescue a “massive company in transition” that would need to “fail fast” to grow and meet its targets. He also confirmed that Hick was not let go.

“People just simply make their own choices,” he said.

“I speak last, so everyone has an equal say, they’re not influenced by what I might think, and it works super well.”

Speaking to 9News after the forum, Forrest said Hick “wasn’t pushed” to leave.