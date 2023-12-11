Former Rio mining town to become tourism hub

Ranger Uranium Mine near Jabiru in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Former Northern Territory mining town, Jabiru, is continuing to make progress towards its transition to a sustainable Indigenous-led tourism and regional services hub.

Once Australia’s longest continually operating uranium oxide producer, the Ranger mine near Jabiru ceased all mining and processing activities in 2021 after 40 years of operation.

The mine is owned by Energy Resources of Australia (ERA), a subsidiary of Rio Tinto which holds an 86.3 per cent stake.

Progressive rehabilitation efforts began in 1981, with final rehabilitation to be completed by January 2026.

The NT Government has committed $135.5 million to the transition of the town, with another milestone hit over the weekend.

The NT Government and Jabiru Kabolkmakmen (JKL), a collaboration between the Government and the Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation to provide services that progress the repurposing of Jabiru, signed an agreement to move the organisation to a wholly community-controlled housing entity.

The organisation will be renamed Jabiru Property Services, and will aim to provide the local Mirarr people with a stronger voice in relation to housing in Jabiru.

“Jabiru is an iconic Territory town – the gateway to Kakadu national park and the west Arnhem region,” NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said.

“This new transition ticks another milestone and gives the community of Jabiru control of the homes that are built in their community and the best place for them.”

Gundjeihmi chief executive officer Thalia van den Boogaard thanked the NT Government for its ongoing support, which included the opening of the Jabiru hybrid power station in 2021.

“JKL’s success in supporting the transition of the town would not have been possible without the clear vision of the Mirarr traditional owners and funding support from NT Government,” she said.

“In light of progress made in Jabiru and the establishment of the township entity Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation Jabiru Town, now is the right time for a wholly community-controlled housing entity to focus on housing as a crucial requirement to enable the Mirarr vision of Jabiru.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.