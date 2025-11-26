Former industry veteran joins new state Coexistence board

Image: David / stock.adobe.com

Bringing over 20 years of resources sector experience, including time as the state’s director for the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, Sarah Gooley has joined the new leadership team at Coexistence Queensland.

The Queensland Government announced the appointment of new members to the board with the goal of driving stronger relationships between landholders, communities, and industry.

Established as the GasFields Commission Queensland in 2013, the board was rebranded as Coexistence Queensland in 2024, with a broader remit to address the state’s diverse energy and resources landscape and the emerging challenges and opportunities facing rural and regional communities.

Queensland Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dale Last said the appointment of a new leadership team is a boon for regional and rural communities.

“Coexistence Queensland plays an important role in fostering better relationships between landholders, regional communities, and the resources and renewable energy sectors,” he said.

“Incoming chair Cameron MacMillan understands rural Queensland and has led the Queensland Rural and Industry Development (QRIDA) through times of drought, recovery, and growth.

“He’ll lead an experienced new board with extensive background across the resources and agriculture sectors, and I have every confidence they have the skillset to drive Coexistence Queensland forward.”

Coming on board next to Gooley and MacMillan is Blessing Agada, a legal professional with 20-plus years of experience in law, contract management, strategic sourcing and more in both the public and private sector.

They are joined by Andrew Brier, former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Gasfields Commission a certified engineer having provided consulting services for the resources, renewable energy, and agricultural sectors, has also been appointed to the board.

Rounding out the board appointments are Sarah Cox with over 25 years in agriculture, business management, strategic communications, and journalism will also be joining; along with Natasha Winters, who holds 15-plus years of cross-sector experience in positions at the Sustainable Minerals Institute and the University of Queensland.

Get 50 per cent off your Australian Mining annual magazine subscription during our Black Friday sale. Visit our subscription page and use the code: AMBF25. Ends on 27 November 2025.