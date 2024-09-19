Former IGO head takes top uranium job

Image: Mongkolchon/stock.adobe.com

Boss Energy has welcomed former IGO acting chief executive officer Matt Dusci as its new chief operating officer.

Dusci has more than 25 years of experience in all facets of the mining industry, including technical studies, project development, operations, business development, strategy and executive leadership.

His experience spans a diverse range of commodities, including battery metals.

For the past 10 years, Dusci has held several executive positions at IGO, which in addition to acting chief executive officer include chief operating officer and chief growth officer.

Boss chief executive officer Duncan Craib said Dusci has played a major role in the growth, development and transformation of IGO.

“With the ramp up at Honeymoon proceeding so well, we are advancing our strategy to grow the project’s inventory, production rate and mine life,” Craib said.

“As part of this strategy, we are committed to building a world-class team of highly skilled and experienced people who can help ensure we maximise our huge opportunities.”

Dusci joins Boss at a time of expansion as the company continues to ramp up its Honeymoon uranium project in South Australia.

“We maximise our ability to generate the best possible results, including consistent reliable production and ongoing growth, if we have the best possible team,” Craib said.

“Matt’s knowledge and experience at both a project management level and as a senior resource industry executive, will be immensely valuable on every level as we implement our strategy.”

Boss produced the first drum of uranium from Honeymoon in April, with plans to see production reach 2.45 million pounds of triuranium octoxide a year.

