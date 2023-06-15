Former coal site transitions to battery power in Australian first

The Hazelwood coal-fired power station.

The former coal-fired power station in Hazelwood, Victoria, has transitioned to battery power, marking a step forward in the state’s renewable energy future.

The Hazelwood Battery Energy Storage System, launched by Victorian Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio, will play a key role in achieving Victoria’s target of 95 per cent renewable energy by 2035.

“We’re leading the nation in our investment in battery and energy storage projects, from the biggest of big batteries to the smallest household units, which will all help us deliver more secure, affordable renewable energy,” D’Ambrosio said.

“Our nation leading energy storage targets are ensuring that Victoria continues to attract industry investment and collaboration opportunities like this.”

The Hazelwood battery has the capacity to power approximately 75,000 homes for an hour during the evening peak. It joins the long list of large utility-scale batteries housed in Victoria.

The Victorian Budget 2023–24 has allocated $42.2 million to install 100 new neighbourhood batteries across Victoria in an effort to reach net-zero by 2045.

“The Latrobe Valley has been the home of Victoria’s energy generation for decades and new investment in technologies like energy storage this will help solidify its role in our renewable energy future,” D’Ambrosio said.

States and Territories across Australia are increasingly looking at phasing out coal-fired power stations in an effort to curb emissions and reach net-zero.

In September 2022, the Queensland Government announced it would end coal-fired stations by 2035.