FMS Group acquires Schlam Cru in new chapter of growth

Image: Kritdanai/stock.adobe.com

FMS Group, a leading provider of integrated maintenance solutions, has announced the acquisition of Cru Services (Schlam Cru) and subsidiary company The Pilbara Clean Machines.

The strategic acquisition marks a significant step forward in FMS Group’s vision to deliver an “integrated, people-first approach to mining, construction, renewables, and maritime services nationwide”. It is also said to reinforce the group’s commitment to growth.

Founded in Western Australia, Schlam Cru has built a reputation for human-centric service delivery with a strong emphasis on culture, safety and team development. This, FMS Group said, aligns seamlessly with its own values and operating philosophy.

“Their people-first approach and deep respect for culture, safety and innovation make them an ideal partner as we continue to expand across Australia. This acquisition brings together two like-minded businesses with a shared commitment to our people, our clients and the communities in which we operate,” FMS Group director of strategy and business development Scott McDermott said.

The integration of Schlam Cru into the FMS Group portfolio is said to expand the Group’s capabilities in maintenance and labour services. It also adds valuable depth to FMS’s existing services.

“Schlam Cru has always been about people – the skilled, dedicated teams who keep heavy equipment running safely and efficiently in some of the toughest working environments in the world,” Schlam Cru founder Ryan Schlam said.

“The sale of our largest business in September 2025 meant that our group had now split, what remained was a powerful maintenance services business in Schlam Cru – one that deserved its own path for growth.”

Both companies have committed to a smooth and transparent integration process to ensure continuity for employees, clients and partners.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.