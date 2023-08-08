Fluid mastery: Revolutionising hydraulic systems with lubrication for hydraulic systems

Equipment in the mining sector often works around the clock, under extreme environmental conditions. Providing appropriate lubrication is an important way in ensuring that operators receive maximum performance from their engines, hydraulic systems, transmissions, and greased components.

Reducing cost in today’s economy is essential in the mining sector. Often relying on their equipment to work harder – machines running for longer periods of time, under heavy loads can lead to increased downtime and unexpected financial costs.

With these issues in mind, Shell provides a solution. With a variety of high-performing lubricants available, Shell are utilising years of experience and knowledge in the manufacturing of lubricants – providing customers with the best possible results.

Although lubricants generally account for five per cent of total maintenance expenditure, when applied with Shell’s leading expertise in producing and managing lubricant programs, they can reduce the total maintenance budget significantly.

Read the full article here.