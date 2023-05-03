FLSmidth opens new Jakarta office

FLSmidth achieved an important milestone this month in the Asia-Pacific region, with the opening of its new office in Indonesia. Officially opened April 12th, the office will be a hub for FLSmidth to serve its mining industry customers in Asia.

This marked the union of two Jakarta offices now operating as one. The office consists of 50 employees from the mining and cement industries and an equal gender distribution.

Approximately 60 people attended the opening event, including guests from the Indonesian Danish Embassy, along with FLSmidth’s Australian leadership team.

The ceremony included an official ribbon cutting, speeches, office tour, Tumpeng cutting and a traditional Iftar dinner as the opening took place during the month of Ramadhan and many people were fasting. Thus, dinner was served at the time of breaking the fast.

Tumpeng is an Indonesian rice dish traditionally served in ceremonial events due to its purposeful meaning – symbolising gratitude, togetherness, wealth and high values.

FLSmidth is a flowsheet technology and service supplied to the mining and cement industries. The company’s solutions help the industry improve operational performance, lower costs, and reduce environmental impacts.