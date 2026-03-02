Flotation ‘game-changer’ boosts Victory’s North Stanmore rare earth potential

The entry to Victory Metals’ North Stanmore project in WA. Image: Victory Metals

Victory Metals Limited has delivered a significant resource upgrade at its North Stanmore heavy rare earth elements project in Western Australia, reporting an elevated rare earth ratio that could boost the project’s global competitiveness.

The results, showing a near 50-times upgrade, at the heavy rare earth element project in Western Australia confirms the potential for a simple, low-cost physical beneficiation circuit for extracting and separating rare earths.

By pioneering a new method of extraction for these rare earths that separates them from the rest of the ore mass early in the process, Victory Metals is establishing a significantly faster and less costly path to market, the company said.

“These flotation results are a genuine game-changer for North Stanmore and for Western heavy rare earth supply. By proving the rare earths are hosted in simple, floatable world class secondary phosphate minerals (rhabdophane and churchite), we have unlocked a low–cost physical beneficiation step that most clay–hosted and hard rock rare earth projects simply have not achieved,” Victory Metals executive director Brendan Clark said.



“This is transformative, as we can now reject approximately 95 per cent of the ore mass upstream. This gives Victory the opportunity to reach the market, faster and with greater heavy rare earth element diversity through this valuable concentrate,” Clark said.

Tests successfully concentrated a representative 1,251 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide head grade at a peak concentration grade of 5.9 per cent, representing 59,467 ppm.

The broader rare earth mineralisation at North Stanmore is supported by a resource of more than 320 million tonnes, with the ratio of heavy rare earth oxide to total rare earth oxide averaging around 39 per cent and locally reaching much higher concentrations.

Heavy rare earths such as dysprosium and terbium, alongside strategically important critical minerals including scandium and yttrium, are central to emerging clean energy and defence technologies.

Increasing demand for secure, non-Chinese supply chains for these critical materials has placed assets like North Stanmore in heightened focus internationally.