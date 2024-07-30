Flexco to unveil latest product developments at MINExpo 2024

The 900Series Cutter/Skiver. Image: Flexco

Flexco recently announced that it will be exhibiting at MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas, US.

Visitors to the show are encouraged to visit Flexco at booth #2603 to discover the latest innovations in the world of belt conveyor solutions.

Both the newly released FXC Steel Cord Belt Fastening System and the soon-to-be-released 900 Series Belt Cutter/Skiver will be featured at the show and attendees will be able to get a hands-on feel for them in the booth.

“MINExpo 2024 is an excellent opportunity for the mining industry to familiarise themselves with our FXC Steel Cord Belt Fastening System,” Flexco product manager Franklin Moore said.

“A major issue that heavy-duty sites often deal with is reacting to unplanned downtime. Consequently, our team set out to develop a solution that could help; that led us to creating the FXC.

“Overall, the FXC allows users to get their steel cord belts back into operation quickly, drastically reducing the effects of downtime which helps increase the site’s bottom line.

“We’ve already seen positive results in the field, and we can’t wait to see what our peers have to say at the show.”

The Flexco booth will also feature the 900 Series Belt Cutter/Skiver.

“We’re excited to feature the 900 Series Belt Cutter/Skiver at this year’s MINExpo, as it will be the first time that many in the industry get a chance to see it in-person,” Flexco product manager Kevin Fales said.

“With updated clamp knobs, a drive handle with manual and powered drill capabilities, and a new design that allows operators to simply slide the belt forward from a cut to skive position, sites can unlock a more consistent, safe, and quality mechanical belt fastening installation process with our latest belt maintenance tool.

“This will be a great chance for our industry partners to get a hands-on feel for its capabilities, and our team cannot wait to answer all our attendees’ questions.”

The FXC and the 900 Series will be among the tools that will be used in product demonstrations in the Flexco booth, alongside displays of other popular solutions like Flexco’s industry-leading mechanical belt fastening systems and the digital belt cleaner monitoring platform Flexco Elevate.

While in the booth, visitors can also expect to network with Flexco personnel, ask questions to key product and industry experts, and gain a better understanding of our latest developments.

Visit the Flexco website to learn more.

