Flexco introduces the Flextreme™ PXT secondary belt cleaner cushion

Image:Flexco

Flexco recently announced the addition of the Flextreme™ PXT cushion for the P-Type® secondary belt cleaner for extreme heavy-duty mining applications conveying larger tonnages at quicker speeds.

“The PXT cushion represents the next generation of belt cleaner performance,” Flexco Australia engineering manager Shaun Santana said.

“We’ve observed a growing demand for extended shutdown cycles, driven by thicker, faster conveyor belts managing higher tonnages at mining operations in Australia and globally.

“With this, it was time to provide a new variation of our popular P-type style cleaner that can endure the challenges of these more aggressive conditions”

The cushion is encased in stainless steel and paired with a polyurethane dampener pressed into the cushion. This patented design ensures durability while eliminating the risk of delamination.

It’s also 15 per cent lighter than our standard cushion, improving safety during maintenance by reducing manual handling effort.

The original P-Type cushion design, with its two plates bonded together, can be at risk of delamination issues under these more extreme conditions.

The PXT cushion now provides an option for use in long shutdown cycles where standard cushions will fatigue.

“This design allows us to deliver unmatched longevity and reliability for high-speed belts operating at up to 7.5 meters per second,” Santana said.

“In trials conducted at mines across Australia and around the world, the new cushions not only exceeded current shutdown cycles but also showed no signs of failure or fatigue.”

The PXT cushion can be used in heavy-duty applications within industries like aggregate, cement, coal, copper, open pit/hard rock mining, and underground mining.

It is compatible with existing P-type cleaners and can be used with Flexco standard and extra-life tungsten tips.

For more information on the Flextreme PXT cushion or any other heavy-duty belt conveyor solutions from Flexco, log onto www.flexco.com.