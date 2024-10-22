Flexco introduces the DRX 4500 impact bed

Image:Fleetco

Flexco recently announced the addition of the DRX 4500 to its line of impact beds and skirting systems. By utilising velocity reduction technology, this new rendition gives heavy-duty belt conveyor systems the ability to withstand impact energy from 200 to 600kg/m (1500 to 4500lb/ft), a figure that is significant compared to current market standards.

“The DRX 4500 is set to make a major impact on our partners in the heavy-duty mining sector,” Flexco product manager Kevin Fales said.

“Most impact beds on the market stop their guarantee of impact energy at around 280kg/m (2000lb/ft).

“Not only has Flexco been the first major player in this space to commit to a 400kg/m (3000lb/ft) rating, but the DRX 4500 now blows past that mark with 600kg/m (450lb/ft).

“Rest assured, when you choose to use a Flexco impact bed, it’s not a guess as to whether you will be able consistently handle loading onto your conveyor belt, it’s a promise.”

Protecting the conveyor belt at the load zone is crucial for getting a longer life out of both the belt and the entire conveyor system.

The DRX 4500 effectively provides protection for a heavy-duty facility’s entire structure, all while working for a litany of different belt conditions.

Sites can expect to use the DRX 4500 for belt speeds up to 5m/sec, operate within temperatures ranging from -40°C to 82°C (-40°F to 180°F), and work with belt widths measuring 900 to 2400mm (36″ to 96”).

The DRX 4500 is available in 1500mm (5′) bed lengths and various troughing angles, giving users a multitude of options that help to contain dust and loose sediment dispersion at the load zone.

To determine if the DRX 4500 is ideal for use in a specific application, prospective customers should utilise the Flexco impact bed calculator.

By entering data like current belt width, drop height, and other key pieces of information, operators can see which impact beds provide the best protection for their belt conveyor system.

The Flexco DRX 4500 can be used in heavy-duty applications within industries like aggregate, cement, coal, copper, open pit/hard rock mining, and underground mining.

For more information on the Flexco DRX 4500, head to www.flexco.com.