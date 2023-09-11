Flender further expands its footprint in Australia

Australia plays a significant role in the global ramp up of renewable energies. In view of this, German drive train specialist Flender further expands production and service capacities on the continent by opening a new facility in Sydney.

With its Winergy brand for wind turbine drives the company has one of the largest installed bases in Australia aiming to scale up the local presence and be close to customers. The same is the case for the industrial drive portfolio with a proven track record in Australian industries such as mining, cement, harbor equipment and further.

The new facility sets the industry standard for customer service in these branches, while Flender’s gearboxes and couplings continue to power some of Australian industries’ heaviest machines.

“For both our wind and industrial business we see enormous growth potential on the continent,” Flender Group chief executive officer Andreas Evertz said.

“To reach the goals from the Paris climate agreement we must not only ramp up renewable energy capacities but also transform our industries towards sustainability.

“This includes recycling and establishing a circular economy. Our workshops are perfectly equipped for servicing and refurbishing the existing installed base, not only for our own fleet but all gearbox types in the market.”

The new Sydney facility will be over 1800 square metres and has the structural capacity for a 50 tonne crane. It will have all equipment required to deliver OEM standard to customers.

Flender will be able to repair gearboxes up to 40 tonnes as well as equipment like main shafts for wind turbines, lube systems, fluid couplings and brakes.

Sydney is Flender’s fourth service hub in Australia besides the locations in Rockhampton, Perth and Melbourne. The latter is part of the acquisition of Finnish wind gearbox manufacturer Moventas in 2022.

“It is important to be close to our customers,” Head of Flender Australia and New Zealand Kareem Emara said.

“With the new facility in Sydney, we are continuing to be more agile and respond to their needs as quickly as possible. We have been in the industry for many years. Using our OEM knowledge and technical expertise we can provide proactive support.”

Flender’s facilities are set up to support the entire lifecycle of a product from installation to decommissioning and refurbishment. With the digital drivetrain intelligence AIQ, Flender also provides digital services that allow preventive maintenance and maximise plant availability.