FleetguardFIT: A maintenance game-changer

Fleetguard is transforming equipment maintenance in the mining sector with Filtration Intelligence Technology. Image: Parilov/shutterstock.com

FleetguardFIT is a filtration intelligence monitoring system that helps prevent costly equipment damage and downtime.

Fleetguard is transforming equipment maintenance in the mining sector with Filtration Intelligence Technology (FleetguardFIT), a predictive maintenance solution that enhances asset reliability, optimises service intervals, and improves environmental sustainability.

With filtration issues among the leading causes of avoidable engine failures, FleetguardFIT provides real-time monitoring of air, fuel, oil condition and oil filters, reducing unplanned downtime and preventing costly equipment damage.

The system is already deployed globally, operating in 25 countries, and continues to gain traction in the high-horsepower mining market.

FleetguardFIT comprises a suite of sensors connected to a microcontroller known as the filtration monitoring system, which processes raw data via advanced analytics and algorithms to provide actionable insights to customers.

“We are the only commercially-available filtration monitoring solution that actually measures the real-time health of filters and oil rather than relying on preset fault codes,” Fleetguard chief engineer Matthew Ferguson told Australian Mining.

“Customers are able to reduce unplanned failures by taking action at the right time and establish predictive condition-based maintenance practices.

“It helps customers optimise their spend on engine consumables, and it gives them the peace of mind that the maintenance that was supposed to be done, was done at the right time.”

Unlike traditional mining service intervals that rely on miles covered or a designated date, FleetguardFIT delivers condition-based maintenance, ensuring consumables are replaced at the optimal time.

Ferguson compared the difference between FleetguardFIT and conventional car maintenance alerts.

“If you drive a late-model car, and a light comes on the dash telling you to change your oil, that’s a system-generated alert based on kilometres, hours or time – it doesn’t actually analyse the physical condition of oil,” he said.

“FleetguardFIT, on the other hand, physically determines the oil’s condition in real time and provides an actual assessment every time the engine is running.”

Preventing equipment failures

FleetguardFIT helps miners avoid costly equipment failures by providing early warnings of potential issues.

This was demonstrated when the FleetguardFIT system detected a fuel dilution event well before the next scheduled service interval, where traditionally an oil sample would have been taken.

The system identified that the oil viscosity had fallen below the lower threshold limit on QSK60 MCRS (modular common-rail system) engines and automatically alerted the customer.

This early warning allowed the customer to prevent potential catastrophic engine damage.

Upon investigation, it was confirmed the fuel pump had failed, allowing the customer to make the repair in a timely manner. The data then returned to normal confirming the correct repair.

Air filter anomaly alert

The FleetguardFIT system is sophisticated enough to not only detect when an air filter is approaching the end of its useful life but also features an anomaly detection function.

In one instance, the system identified abnormal air filter behaviour in a QSK78 haul truck containing six air filters.

One of the air filters was performing abnormally, triggering an alert and notifying the customer of a pending issue that would have otherwise gone undetected.

It was discovered that due to a lack of maintenance, the pre-cleaner was severely blocked but not enough to affect performance yet.

Further inspections revealed that nine other haul trucks at the site had the same issue.

Uncovering this issue early was only possible through FleetguardFIT’s anomaly alerts, preventing potential performance degradation and increased operational costs.

Preventing human error

Before any catastrophic damage could occur, FleetguardFIT sent a critical air-filter alert, notifying a customer of a sudden spike in air filter differential pressure, exceeding the customer’s maximum custom threshold for air restriction.

Further investigation found that a technician had improperly installed the air filters on a dual-engine QSK60-powered CAT 6090 Excavator, allowing dust to bypass the outer element.

This led to rapid loading of the safety (inner) element, causing a sharp rise in differential pressure.

By catching the mistake early, FleetguardFIT prevented a costly failure, enabling the engine to achieve its maximum expected life.

Detecting contaminants in bulk fuel storage

FleetguardFIT detected rapid loading of the fuel water separators (FWS) on two bulldozers operating at the same site.

The automated system alerted the customer in real-time, allowing them to investigate the issue.

It was discovered that the on-site bulk fuel tank was too low, allowing sediment and contaminants to reach multiple pieces of equipment.

Thanks to FleetguardFIT’s early detection, the customer was able to prevent a larger and more costly issue.

Extending service intervals

One of FleetguardFIT’s invaluable attributes is its ability to extend service intervals safely.

Ferguson said that over 80 per cent of customers were changing their filters too early, leading to unnecessary costs and waste.

“In industry terms, we’ve helped customers extend service intervals, in some cases from 500 hours to 2000 hours, all while ensuring filtration performance is maintained,” Ferguson said.

By leveraging FleetguardFIT analytics, customers can safely maximise filter life, reducing the frequency of replacements and lowering overall maintenance expenses.

Another often-overlooked advantage is that air filters perform better when they have a dust layer.

“Air filter performance is optimised after a certain amount of time because the filter builds up a ‘dust cake’ on the outside, which actually improves filtration,” FleetguardFIT sales manager Brandon Brinton said.

“If you swap them out too frequently, you’re removing the opportunity for that layer to form, making the filter less efficient.”

FleetguardFIT ensures air filters are changed only when necessary, improving efficiency and longevity.

ESG and sustainability

FleetguardFIT also aligns with the mining industry’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals by minimising waste and optimising maintenance operations.

“By ensuring filters and oil are used for their full lifecycle, we help customers reduce landfill waste, lower the need for oil recycling, and cut down unnecessary transport emissions from maintenance activities,” Brinton said.

“Reducing unnecessary maintenance trips also plays a role in sustainability.

“If a company doesn’t have to deploy a maintenance truck unnecessarily, that’s less fuel burned, less wear on tyres, and less overall impact on the environment.”

Smooth integration and data security

FleetguardFIT offers flexible integration options, ensuring compatibility with existing asset management systems.

Customers can choose between a cloud-based solution or edge computing that directly feeds data into their asset management system.

Recognising the importance of data security, FleetguardFIT can integrate with customers’ existing telematics service providers (TSPs), ensuring compliance with industry security standards.

“We simply provide the filtration intelligence layer without introducing additional cybersecurity concerns,” Brinton said.

Competitive advantage

FleetguardFIT provides a significant competitive edge by improving fleet efficiency and reducing unexpected failures.

However, due to its strategic benefits, some mining companies choose to keep their FleetguardFIT implementation confidential.

This exclusivity highlights the system’s game-changing potential in the mining industry.

With increasing pressure to enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, FleetguardFIT is proving to be a critical tool for modern mining operations.

As Fleetguard continues to evolve, the company is continually working on new advancements, including more sophisticated oil condition monitoring and further integrations into predictive maintenance platforms.

“FleetguardFIT isn’t just a monitoring tool, it’s an intelligent maintenance solution that empowers mining companies to operate smarter, safer, and more sustainably,” Ferguson said.

For miners looking to reduce costs, prevent failures and improve ESG performance, FleetguardFIT offers a proven, reliable, and data-driven approach to filtration management.

This feature appeared in the March 2025 issue of Australian Mining.