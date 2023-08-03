Queensland launches first STEM Big Day Out program

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC), the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA) and BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) have teamed up to create the first Queensland STEM Big Day Out.

The STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) Big Day Out program aims to put the spotlight on a whole new era of exciting careers for young people in the resources sector. It was developed by the QRC’s education arm (the QMEA), and supported by BMA.

Moranbah State High School hosted its STEM Big Day Out on August 1 by involving its entire year eight cohort of 160 students. Sarina State High School hosted its STEM Big Day Out on August 2, involving 100 students from Sarina, Mackay, Pioneer, and Mackay Northern Beaches state high schools.

The QMEA is rolling out the model nationally with the support of BHP through the ARISE program, which aims to connect young people with future career opportunities in the resources sector.

The ARISE program will be spread over two days and five schools, and will involve year eight and nine students working in teams guided by QMEA and BMA representatives to solve a series of real-world challenges related to the resources sector.

QMEA manager of skills and education Matthew Heskett said BMA’s involvement in the program added an extra dimension to the STEM activities planned for the students.

“Being able to personally interact with BMA staff will give students a lot of insights into the real-world applications of the skills they’re developing in the classroom,” Heskett said.

BMA head of human resources Tamara Barden said that BMA is proud to support a program that gives young people ideas about how they can contribute to positive change taking place across the resources sector.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of an educational event that gives young people practical opportunities to understand what careers in the resources sector can offer, especially if they have an interest in STEM subjects,” Barden said.