First ore from Meeka’s Murchison project

First ore from Meeka Metals’ Murchison gold project in Western Australia has been stockpiled in preparation for mill commissioning in June.

First ore has been mined from the St Anne’s North open pit while open pit mining at Turnberry Central is in full swing with the second of five high-grade oxide open pits to enter production.

“We achieved an important milestone during April with the open pits producing first ore,” Meeka managing director Tim Davidson said.

“Open pit mining also commenced at Turnberry Central. This is the second of five Stage 1 open pits to be mined concurrently to deliver consistent and surplus high-grade oxide for ore processing.”

In January 2025, St Anne’s revealed exceptionally high-grade gold intersections, with hole 24SAGC002 intersecting a 10m zone of bonanza gold grading nearly two ounces per tonne.

Meeka continues to advance construction of the Murchison project, including the completion of a 20km haul road to link the processing plant and the open pit mine.

The company remains on track with its processing plant expansion with major structural works completed, while a gold room upgrade and the installation of a electrical, air and water service are well advanced.

A power station upgrade is also being fast-tracked with works set to be completed by the first week of May.

