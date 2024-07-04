First Honeymoon uranium drum ready to ship

Image: Boss Energy

Boss Energy’s ramp-up of its Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia is running ahead of its feasibility study schedule, with more than 57,000 pounds of uranium produced to date.

Boss is now set to make its first delivery to European nuclear utilities under its existing sales contracts, with revenue to be received this quarter.

“The start-up phase at Honeymoon is proceeding comfortably to plan, with all the key metrics running in line with, or exceeding, the forecasts contained in the feasibility study schedule,” Boss managing director Duncan Craib said.

“Construction of the second and third columns is also advancing well, ensuring we are on track to continue increasing our production rates.

“Total production in the 2025–26 financial year is set to meet or exceed our feasibility study forecasts at 1.63 million pounds (Mlb). The addition of columns four, five and six are forecast to further increase the production rate to nameplate capacity of 2.45Mlb per annum by year three.”

Recent drilling results from Boss Energy’s Gould’s Dam has supported the company’s strategy to significantly increase Honeymoon’s annual production capacity and mine life.

“The current delineation program provides important data which will be used in wellfield planning and other advanced pre-development activity,” Boss Energy said.

“It will also enable Boss to complete detailed geological and mineralisation models which will support the ongoing development work and preparation for an ISR mining lease proposal for Gould’s Dam.”

