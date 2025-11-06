First gold sold at Munda

Doré bars at Lakewood Mill. Image: Auric Mining

Auric Mining has announced the first sale of gold from its Munda starter pit in Western Australia.

The two inaugural gold pours, completed ahead of schedule at Black Cat Syndicate’s Lakewood Mill, totalled 1790 ounces of gold and were sold at an average $6130 per ounce. Total gross revenue to date is just below $11 million.

The first campaign was completed earlier this month, with approximately 59,000 tonnes being milled.

A second processing campaign is expected to begin in 2026 with the treatment arrangement with Black Cat representing a “cost-effective pathway to monetise the Munda starter pit while position Auric for long-term growth”.

“We are ahead of schedule and thrilled to be delivering our first cash from Munda this week – a great close to the year for Auric,” Auric managing director Mark English said.

“With Munda continuing to perform well, this also sets the tone for an excellent start to 2026. We couldn’t be happier with how things are progressing. It’s another big step for the company as well as a pivotal milestone in the overall development of our Munda gold mine.”

Auric is set to begin detailed planning and scoping for the main pit at Munda, with work scheduled to begin in the new year. This will assist in expanding production at the mine and reinforce the company’s ambition to build into a mid-sized gold producer.

Drilling at the site, which took place between November 2023 and January 2024, confirmed gold mineralisation at the site with hits of 321 grammes per tonne (g/t) of gold and 17m at 17.6 g/t of gold.

