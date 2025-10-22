First gold pour at Lakewood Mill. Image: Auric Mining

Auric Mining has announced the inaugural gold pour of ore has been completed from the Munda gold mine through Black Cat Syndicate’s Lakewood mill near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Processing of the first 60,000-tonne parcel of ore commenced earlier in October – ahead of schedule – with Auric in contract with Black Cat to toll treat a total of 125,000 tonnes between now and February 2026.

The first gold pour from the Munda starter pit was completed this week with the first sale of gold from the site expected by the end of the month. First cash to Auric from the sale is expected in mid-November.

The treatment of ore at the site, the company said, represents a cost-effective pathway to monetise the Munda starter pit ore whilst positioning Auric for long-term growth.

Detailed planning has now begun for the Munda main pit, with scoping also now underway. Work is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026, representing a “major opportunity” to expand production and reinforce Auric’s ambition to build into an integrated, sustainable gold producer.

“In this rocketing gold market, we are delighted to confirm the first pour of gold from our Munda starter pit is complete. Great news for our shareholders,” Auric managing director Mark English said.

“The pour represents another big step for the company and a pivotal milestone in the overall development of our Munda gold mine. This also puts us well ahead of schedule and should deliver our first gold revenue from Munda by mid-November.

“We are extremely happy with how things are progressing at Lakewood Mill.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.