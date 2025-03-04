Firebird breaks ground in LMFP battery production

Battery-grade manganese is a key cathode material in LMFP batteries for electric vehicles. Image: Björn Wylezich/stock.adobe/com

Firebird Metals has become the first Australian-owned company to produce lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) batteries for electric vehicles, positioning the company to become a low-cost manganese-based cathode material business.

Firebird has created LMFP batteries through manganese sulphate in solution, which was then processed into LMFP cathode active material (CAM). The CAM has been manufactured into button batteries and awaits further analysis and testing.

The testing took place under Firebird’s binding strategic collaboration agreement with Central South University (CSU) in Hunan, China.

Originally announced in October 2024, the agreement’s focus is on developing a process for producing LMFP as a CAM from Firebird’s proposed battery grade manganese sulphate plant in Jinshi.

Thus far, five batches have been completed, with 100 batches expected to be tested under the program. Each batch will be turned into button batteries for full evaluation and analysis.

“The commencement of testwork and first production of LMFP batteries with CSU is an exciting and transformative step forward for Firebird in the commercialisation of our LMFP cathode materials, which will ultimately be distributed directly into global battery markets,” Firebird managing director Peter Allen said.

“This achievement places Firebird in a very small select group of non-Chinese owned companies (first Australian company) to have produced LMFP batteries. Manganese sulphate is a critical element within LMFP and our manganese processing knowledge and IP (intellectual property) enables Firebird to drive significant value by co-precipitation.

“We expect our process to translate into substantial cost advantages in sulphate production by bypassing the manganese sulphate crystallisation process, which is the largest component of our operating cost.

“This streamlined approach not only reduces costs but also results in a superior quality LMFP product, strengthening our position as a cost-effective, high-quality leader in the market.”

Results from the testwork program will be used to undertake a scoping study on LMFP production.

Firebird will then assess the results and evaluate an expansion of its current pilot plant to produce approximately one LMFP tonne per day.

“The progress we have made in a short period of time is testament to our dedicated and innovative team and partners who have been instrumental in fast-tracking our journey toward becoming a leading manganese chemical business,” Allen said.

“The future for Firebird is very exciting and we look forward to delivering on a busy 2025.”

