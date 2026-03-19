Finniss restart hits turning point as Core locks in funding

Core Lithium's Finniss project in the Northern Territory neighbours the Bynoe project. Image: Core Lithium

Core Lithium has approved a final investment decision to restart its Finniss lithium project in the Northern Territory, backed by a fully funded package that underscores renewed momentum in the global lithium sector.

The company said its board had signed off on the restart following 18 months of technical work and strategic negotiations, supported by a $US120 million ($170.8 million) funding commitment from partners including Glencore, InfraVia and Nebari, alongside a planned $120 million equity raising.

The restart positions Finniss as a lower-cost, long-life lithium operation, with projected pre-tax net present value of $1.1 billion and free cash flow of $1.7 billion. The project is expected to ramp up to nameplate production of 214,000 tonnes per annum, with first concentrate targeted for the September quarter of 2026.

Core Lithium managing director Paul Brown said the decision marked a turning point for the company and reflected improving market conditions.

“Today’s approval of the Final Investment Decision and the securing of a fully committed Funding Package is the culmination of 18 months of diligent planning and execution for Core,” Brown said.

“The restart plan delivers a de-risked, lower cost, long-life operation with robust economics supported by valued Strategic Partners who share our long-term vision for Finniss.”

As part of the funding deal, Core has also entered into a marketing and distribution agreement with Glencore, giving it access to global sales channels while retaining flexibility over offtake.

Glencore head of lithium Robin Francois highlighted the broader economic and strategic significance of the project.

“Glencore is one of Australia’s largest producers and marketers of critical and strategic minerals. We are pleased to play an important role in this transaction which supports the restart of Finniss lithium operation in the Northern Territory and brings significant economic benefits to the entire region,” Francois said.

“We share the government’s view that this operation is vital to the region’s critical minerals strategy and is a key asset for achieving the Northern Territory Government’s ambition of a $40 billion economy by 2030.”

The Finniss restart highlights improving confidence in lithium markets after recent volatility, with Core Lithium using conservative pricing below current spot levels. It reflects a broader shift towards disciplined project development and quicker, lower-risk brownfield restarts.

The involvement of Glencore and other financial partners underscores rising competition to secure lithium supply, as major players move to lock in exposure to battery minerals critical to electric vehicles and energy storage.