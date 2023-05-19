Finniss project fast-tracks mineral exploration

Core Lithium is utilising the ExoSphere for exploration at its Finniss lithium project.

The lithium producer is using the ExoSphere in order to undertake exploration activities to expand its lithium resource at depths of over 500 metres.

The company’s Finniss lithium project is located just south of Darwin Port in the Northern Territory.

“With ExoSphere we can make real time decisions very quickly, getting onto position that we can define drilling targets quicker,” Core Lithium exploration manager Andrew Bennett said.

“When you can accelerate exploration programs, what you are really doing is accelerating your discovery which is a game changer for exploration.”

Fleet Space Technologies’ ExoSphere is a key solution which can be used to locate critical minerals beneath the Earth’s surface.

ExoSphere is an innovative, Australian designed mining solution that is reducing environmental impact and uses satellites to bring unprecedented efficiency.

Fleet Space Technologies chief executive officer and co-founder Flavia Tata Nardini said the global demand for minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt is expected to triple by 2050.

“Australia is a significant producer of these critical minerals, with an estimated eight per cent of the world’s reserves,” Tata Nardini said.

“But finding new sources using traditional prospecting methods is becoming increasingly costly, complex, time-consuming and environmentally damaging.”

As a response to this growing issue in the mining industry, Fleet Space Technologies developed ExoSphere with funding from the Australian Space Agency through its Moon to Mars Demonstrator Feasibility Grant Program.

The ExoSphere enables exploration down to two kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface.

“ExoSphere, which leverages Fleet’s satellite constellation, makes the whole process faster, more accurate and less invasive than ever before. It’s a huge win for the mining and energy industries, and the wider world,” Tata Nardini said.

From mid-2023 ExoSphere will be used at Core Lithium’s other sites across the Northern Territory to support its exploration program.