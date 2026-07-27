The finalists for the 2026 Australian Mining Prospect Awards have been revealed, recognising the outstanding professionals and businesses driving excellence throughout Australia’s mining and resources industry.

Across 3 individual and 16 group categories, this year’s finalists represent the exceptional leadership, innovation and dedication to the industry.

Prime Creative Media’s Head of Awards and Conferences Caitlyn Douglas said this year’s program has hit a record number of submissions, reflecting the calibre of professionals and organisations shaping the future of the industry.

“The quality of this year’s entries is a testament to the talent, innovation and leadership shaping Australia’s mining and resources industry. We’re proud to recognise our finalists and look forward to celebrating at the awards ceremony.” Said Douglas.

The finalists will now progress to the final stage of judging, with winners to be announced at the awards black-tie gala on 13 September 2026 at Fraser’s King Park, Perth.

The 2026 Australian Mining Prospect Award finalists:

Individual categories:

Rising Star (35 years and under)

Harriet Davis, Whitehaven Coal

Jack Hammond, Mineral Technologies

Ethan Miles, Northern Star Resources

Munae Troskie, Mineral Technologies

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dave Goddard, HEXAGON

Jamie Hall, Austin Engineering Limited

Brad Higgins, Austin Engineering Limited

Mining Leader of the Year

Bazil Miller, IGO Limited

Andrea Marsland-Smith, Alligator Energy

Company categories:

Community Engagement

AFA-EF MINING LIMITED

Alligator Energy

Austin Engineering Limited

Crmining Powered by Epiroc

Northern Star

Northern Star Resources – KCGM

Digital Transformation

Austin Engineering Limited

Exposi, partnering with Jellinbah Mine

IGO Limited – AI-Powered Playbook Assistant

IGO Limited – De Beers

Mackay Safety and 4PS Software

Metso

Micromine

PETRA Data Science

Rema Tip Top

Discovery of the Year

Alkane Resources

Ballard Mining

NWR

Education & Training Program of the Year

Emergency Management Community of Practice Inc

FIFO Focus

Flexco

Global Drone Solutions

Mineral Resources

NeuroLead

Premier People PTY LTD

Trainwest Safety Institute

WA Mining Exams

Whitehaven Coal

Emerging Miner of the Year

Auric Mining Ltd

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd

Larvotto Resources

Legacy Minerals

Tungsten Mining

Engineering Success of the Year

Flexco

Geovert

Martin Engineering

Techking Tires Limited

Excellence in Autonomous Operations

DrilLedger Pty Ltd

PETRA Data Science

Excellence in FIFO Workforce Experience

Fortescue

Mineral Resources

Rio Tinto

The FIFO Family Project

Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S

AGuyIKnow

DrilLedger Pty Ltd

Emergency Management Community of Practice Inc

Geographe

HEXAGON/WHITEHAVEN COAL

Mackay Safety and 4PS Software

Rio Tinto Emergency Services

Excellence in Mine Site Rehabilitation & Closure

Alcoa

Hancock Iron Ore

Excellence in Mineral Processing

BHP

Glencore

IGO Limited

Metso

Rio Tinto and BHP

Tritton Copper Operations / Metso

First Nations Engagement

Global Drone Solutions

Hancock Iron Ore

Safety Advocate of the Year

HEXAGON

IGO Limited

Key Consultation Solutions

Machinemonitor Pty Ltd – 3C Energy Group

Safetec Group

Sustainability Innovation

Fenner Conveyors

HEXAGON R-EVOLUTION

Metso

Mining Contractor of the Year

Austin Engineering Limited

AWCON Pty Ltd

Martin Engineering

SIMPEC

Outstanding Mine Performance

Manuka Resources

Rio Tinto

For more information on the awards, visit the website, prospectawards.com.au.

Tickets to the gala dinner are now on sale here.