The finalists for the 2026 Australian Mining Prospect Awards have been revealed, recognising the outstanding professionals and businesses driving excellence throughout Australia’s mining and resources industry.
Across 3 individual and 16 group categories, this year’s finalists represent the exceptional leadership, innovation and dedication to the industry.
Prime Creative Media’s Head of Awards and Conferences Caitlyn Douglas said this year’s program has hit a record number of submissions, reflecting the calibre of professionals and organisations shaping the future of the industry.
“The quality of this year’s entries is a testament to the talent, innovation and leadership shaping Australia’s mining and resources industry. We’re proud to recognise our finalists and look forward to celebrating at the awards ceremony.” Said Douglas.
The finalists will now progress to the final stage of judging, with winners to be announced at the awards black-tie gala on 13 September 2026 at Fraser’s King Park, Perth.
The 2026 Australian Mining Prospect Award finalists:
Individual categories:
Rising Star (35 years and under)
- Harriet Davis, Whitehaven Coal
- Jack Hammond, Mineral Technologies
- Ethan Miles, Northern Star Resources
- Munae Troskie, Mineral Technologies
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Dave Goddard, HEXAGON
- Jamie Hall, Austin Engineering Limited
- Brad Higgins, Austin Engineering Limited
Mining Leader of the Year
- Bazil Miller, IGO Limited
- Andrea Marsland-Smith, Alligator Energy
Company categories:
Community Engagement
- AFA-EF MINING LIMITED
- Alligator Energy
- Austin Engineering Limited
- Crmining Powered by Epiroc
- Northern Star
- Northern Star Resources – KCGM
Digital Transformation
- Austin Engineering Limited
- Exposi, partnering with Jellinbah Mine
- IGO Limited – AI-Powered Playbook Assistant
- IGO Limited – De Beers
- Mackay Safety and 4PS Software
- Metso
- Micromine
- PETRA Data Science
- Rema Tip Top
Discovery of the Year
- Alkane Resources
- Ballard Mining
- NWR
Education & Training Program of the Year
- Emergency Management Community of Practice Inc
- FIFO Focus
- Flexco
- Global Drone Solutions
- Mineral Resources
- NeuroLead
- Premier People PTY LTD
- Trainwest Safety Institute
- WA Mining Exams
- Whitehaven Coal
Emerging Miner of the Year
- Auric Mining Ltd
- Kalamazoo Resources Ltd
- Larvotto Resources
- Legacy Minerals
- Tungsten Mining
Engineering Success of the Year
- Flexco
- Geovert
- Martin Engineering
- Techking Tires Limited
Excellence in Autonomous Operations
- DrilLedger Pty Ltd
- PETRA Data Science
Excellence in FIFO Workforce Experience
- Fortescue
- Mineral Resources
- Rio Tinto
- The FIFO Family Project
Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S
- AGuyIKnow
- DrilLedger Pty Ltd
- Emergency Management Community of Practice Inc
- Geographe
- HEXAGON/WHITEHAVEN COAL
- Mackay Safety and 4PS Software
- Rio Tinto Emergency Services
Excellence in Mine Site Rehabilitation & Closure
- Alcoa
- Hancock Iron Ore
Excellence in Mineral Processing
- BHP
- Glencore
- IGO Limited
- Metso
- Rio Tinto and BHP
- Tritton Copper Operations / Metso
First Nations Engagement
- Global Drone Solutions
- Hancock Iron Ore
Safety Advocate of the Year
- HEXAGON
- IGO Limited
- Key Consultation Solutions
- Machinemonitor Pty Ltd – 3C Energy Group
- Safetec Group
Sustainability Innovation
- Fenner Conveyors
- HEXAGON R-EVOLUTION
- Metso
Mining Contractor of the Year
- Austin Engineering Limited
- AWCON Pty Ltd
- Martin Engineering
- SIMPEC
Outstanding Mine Performance
- Manuka Resources
- Rio Tinto
For more information on the awards, visit the website, prospectawards.com.au.
Tickets to the gala dinner are now on sale here.