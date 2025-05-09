Final call: One more week to nominate trailblazing Women in Industry

Nominations for the 2025 Women in Industry Awards have been extended until May 16. Image: Prime Creative Media

There’s still time to become the next Woman of the Year, with the nominations for the 2025 Women in Industry Awards having been extended for one final week.

Nominations will now close on May 16.

This is your last opportunity to recognise the outstanding women who are redefining what’s possible across transport, mining, engineering, logistics, manufacturing, and beyond.

Why nominate?

Because recognition matters. Visibility matters. Representation matters. When we celebrate women breaking new ground, we elevate their stories and encourage others to follow in their footsteps.

You might know:

A colleague whose innovation transformed a project

A mentor whose leadership changed lives

A rising star already making waves early in her career.

Now’s your chance to say: “You’ve made a difference”.

With award categories spanning energy, safety, engineering, advocacy, and more, there’s a place to recognise every kind of impact. At the top stands Woman of the Year – honouring the very best of the best.

This year, prominent sponsors of the event include Atlas Copco Australia – sponsoring Rising Star of the Year, PACCAR Australia – sponsoring Safety Advocacy Award, Kenter Logistics – sponsoring Excellence in Transport award, and Fulton Hogan – sponsoring Woman of the Year award.

Several prestigious awards are still available for sponsorship, including:

Business Development Success of the Year

Mentor of the Year, Industry Advocacy Award

Excellence in Manufacturing

Excellence in Engineering

Excellence in Mining

Excellence in Construction

Excellence in Energy

The benefits of supporting the Women in Industry Awards are immense. Sponsors gain high visibility, enhance their reputation as being supportive of women in the workplace, and network with influential leaders across industries.

Sponsorship opportunities close on May 30, with only one sponsor available per award.

Tickets are also officially on sale for the awards evening, set to take place on June 19 at the Carousel in Melbourne.

Let’s celebrate the women moving industry forward. Let’s show the next generation what’s possible.

