FIFO workers get to sleep in style

Mineral Resources (MinRes) will begin construction on new resort-style accomodation villages for the Pilbara’s fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) workforce.

The two new villages located at the Onslow Iron project will feature rooms three times the size of traditional FIFO accomodation, with a queen size bed, ensuite, laundry, kitchenette, lounge and balcony.

The rooms will be linked by walkways and workers can enjoy gathering spaces, barbecue areas and places for quiet reflection in the villages.

To prioritise health and wellbeing, the villages will also have an Olympic-size swimming pool, indoor fitness centre and gym, a cafe and a recreation building with a cinema, golf simulators and pool tables.

Safety will be another priority, with enhanced security measures such as CCTV being a feature in the village.

There are hopes that the resort-style accomodation will encourage more women and couples to work on resources projects in the Pilbara.

“Our people are the foundation of MinRes’ success and that’s why we’ll give them the best FIFO village experience in the sector,” MinRes chief people and shared services officer Bronwyn Grieve said.

“As the race to attract and retain the best talent intensifies, we know our focus on workplace wellness will help set us apart.

“We’re rolling out resort-style accommodation villages across our long-life mine sites, starting with our landmark Onslow Iron project.

“The accommodation and amenities at Onslow Iron will set a new standard, helping to change the FIFO culture and contribute to the project’s success.”

Construction will begin at the first village in the first half of 2023, and 10 four-bedroom homes will be built in nearby Onslow to attract more families to the town and the workforce.