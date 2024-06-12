Fenner teams up with NAWO to champion women

Image: Fenner Conveyors

Fenner Conveyors and the National Association of Women in Operations (NAWO) are joining forces to foster more inclusive and diverse workplaces.

NAWO is a leading national network for women in operations, with a mission of increasing female representation in traditionally male-dominated sectors like mining.

NAWO’s vision is to see gender diversity valued and balanced at every level in operations. Fenner Conveyors people and culture chief officer Jen Green said the company is proud to support this vision.

“Our partnership with NAWO will focus on promoting gender diversity and inclusivity within our business, creating opportunities for women in operations to excel and reach their full potential,” Green said.

“This partnership will form part of our gender diversity strategy which is currently being developed by the Executive Management Committee, as they look to champion a more inclusive future and rethink established systems of work.”

Through this collaboration, Fenner Conveyors aims to:

Promote gender diversity : Implement initiatives and programs that encourage the recruitment, retention, and advancement of women in all operational roles

: Implement initiatives and programs that encourage the recruitment, retention, and advancement of women in all operational roles Enhance inclusivity : Foster an inclusive workplace culture where all employees feel valued and respected, regardless of their gender identity or background

: Foster an inclusive workplace culture where all employees feel valued and respected, regardless of their gender identity or background Provide support and development: Offer training, mentorship, and networking opportunities to support the professional growth of women and underrepresented groups in our workforce

Offer training, mentorship, and networking opportunities to support the professional growth of women and underrepresented groups in our workforce Lead by example: Set industry standards for diversity and inclusion practices, demonstrating the tangible benefits of a balanced and diverse team.

“By supporting our women to foster connection, share ideas and grow in their careers, NAWO will help us to build a pipeline of female leaders and encourage inclusive leadership,” Green said.

“This partnership is a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where everyone can succeed.

“By working together with NAWO, we are taking concrete steps towards a more diverse and inclusive future within our business operations.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more