Fenner introduces new pulley and fabrication facility

The Conveyor Products and Solutions (CPS) team has showcased its latest investment in Australian conveyor manufacturing – a state-of-the-art pulley and fabrication facility in Bayswater, WA.

The new facility was open to clients, partners and stakeholders to tour and witness the latest in conveyor manufacturing technology.

CPS national sales manager Travis Lewis welcomed the guests.

“This day is all about a sense of community and collaboration. We want to provide you with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into what makes us… us,” he said.

Warren Sexton, general manager – operations, also spoke at the opening.

“Reflection offers important perspective. When you look back you can really appreciate how far you have come,” he said.

“Our focus for pulleys and fabrication products was always to replicate the same methodology as our roller products; reliability and performance is key – everything else is a secondary consideration.”

CPS has been in business since 2003 when it opened its first workshop in Perth. From there, it has evolved into a leader in innovative conveyor technology and fabrication.

“This event was an opportunity to demonstrate this to our customers and convey how CPS can take their business into new fields of reliability, enabling plants, mines and conveyors to run faster for longer,” Sexton said.

