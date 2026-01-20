Fenner couplings in mining

Image: Motion

From shock loads to misalignment and harsh site conditions, Fenner’s grid and gear couplings are engineered to thrive where others fail – keeping critical mining operations moving with less downtime and more durability.

In mining and quarrying environments, couplings are tested to their limits. Exposed to dust, vibration, misalignment and high torque, these components must absorb impact and deliver consistent performance – or risk costly breakdowns. That’s where Fenner’s grid and gear couplings come into their own.

Designed specifically for high-load industrial applications, Fenner’s coupling range is engineered to absorb shock, dampen vibration, and maintain alignment across even the most demanding sites. For mining conveyors, crushers, and heavy processing equipment, the result is longer component life and reduced maintenance intervention.

“The Fenner gear couplings are machined to exacting tolerances for proper gear meshing and interchangeability,” explains Steve Hittmann, APAC category manager – industrial drive systems & mobile final drives at Motion. “They’re a proven choice for high-torque and floating shaft applications, offering long-term reliability under constant load.”

Fenner grid couplings, meanwhile, offer a flexible and torsionally resilient solution. Their shot-peened alloy steel grids act like shock absorbers – deflecting under sudden load spikes and helping protect the driveline. The trapezoidal hub slots allow for fast installation and alignment, with no need to disassemble nearby equipment. Maintenance teams can simply fit the grids and close the split cover …

To read the full article, click here.