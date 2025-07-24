Fenix poised for growth through Beebyn-W11

Image: A.PAES/shutterstock.com

Fenix Resources has delivered record iron ore shipments for the second consecutive quarter, following its third mining operation coming online.

Fenix shipped a record 760,000 wet metric tonnes (wmt) of iron ore from its facilities at Geraldton Port across 13 vessels during the quarter, with 464,000wmt coming from the Shine operation and 296,000wmt coming from the Iron Ridge operation.

Iron Ridge has celebrated its 100th shipment, with 6Mt shipped since it commenced mining in December 2020. Shine has also shipped 1Mt since restarting operations in 2024.

Fenix hauled 806,000wmt during the quarter, with 461,000wmt coming from Shine and 345,000wmt Iron Ridge.

The company also continued to progress site and fleet upgrades to support increasing mine production, including from the Beebyn-W11 operation that commenced mining in June.

“Fenix has delivered another record quarter marking a defining moment for our company,” Fenix executive chairman John Welborn said.

“Commissioning of our third mine (Beebyn-W11) in the Mid-West (region of Western Australia) is delivering on our commitment to triple our production rate to more than 4Mtpa (million tonnes per annum) during 2025. While achieving this important milestone, the team have also continued to reduce our cost of production.

“Our integrated platform is performing as designed, with record shipments, reducing costs, and the opportunity to expand our resource base in the Weld Range positioning us for substantial and sustained growth.”

Looking ahead, Fenix is hoping to achieve seven shipments from both Iron Ridge and Shine respectively in the September quarter. The company is also working towards delivering its first shipment from Beebyn-W11 during the period.

“With three operating mines, over $56 million in cash, and a clear path to continue to grow production, Fenix has never been stronger,” Welborn said.

