Federal Government unveils new Cabinet

Newly re-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has unveiled his new Cabinet, with peak mining industry bodies welcoming the appointments.

Federal Resources Minister

Madeleine King has been re-elected as Federal Resources Minister and Northern Australia Minister.

King was first sworn in as Federal Resources Minister and Northern Australia Minister on June 1 2022. Since then, King has helped introduce new policy and initiatives for the resources sector, including production tax incentives to unlock private sector investment.

The Critical Minerals Production Tax Incentive will provide eligible recipients with a refundable tax offset of 10 per cent for the costs of processing some or all of the 31 critical minerals currently listed in Australia, and the Hydrogen Production Tax Incentive will provide a $2.00 incentive per kilogram of renewable hydrogen produced.

“I am honoured to be reappointed Federal Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia as part of a re-elected Albanese Labor Government,” King said.

“Strengthening our resources industry is a key priority of this (Federal) Government as a part of its ‘Future Made in Australia’ agenda. The implementation of the Future Gas Strategy and the Critical Minerals Strategy is vital for the nation’s productivity agenda.

“The development of our critical minerals and rare earths sector is central to Australia’s national economic, trade and security interests.”

Other policies set to continue for the resources sector includes:

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) chief executive officer (CEO) Warren Pearce welcomed King’s re-election.

“To retain someone of the highest calibre in Minister King to her current portfolios is a win for our industry,” Pearce said.

“Minister King understands the vital role the resources sector plays in maintaining Australia’s high living standards and economic prosperity, and has been a strong representative of the sector in government and the parliament.

“The Association thanks Minister King for her continued support and will continue our advocacy on behalf of members, to engage constructively to see through some of the high priority initiatives already announced.”

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) CEO Tania Constable also recognised King’s “consistent support for the mining sector”.

Assistant Minister for Resources

The Federal Government’s new Cabinet has appointed Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm as Assistant Minister for Resources, a newly created role.

King said she is “thrilled” to be working with Chisholm.

“Our resources industry is the engine room of the economy, but it is also increasingly important for our sovereignty and our national security,” King said.

“Critical minerals and rare earths are essential for our defence industry and will be needed by our security partners, particularly as part of AUKUS.

“The (Federal) Government will work to ensure that all Australians benefit from the resources that are essential to our national interest.”

Pearce said AMEC looks forward to working with Chisholm.

Federal Environment Minister

Murray Watt has been appointed as Federal Environment Minister, replacing Tanya Plibersek.

Watt was previously the Federal Employment and Workplace Relations Minister. Now, Watt will work to implement the Federal Government’s Nature Positive Plan.

Pearce welcomed Watt’s appointment, highlighting the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 as a priority.

“We now look forward to open and transparent consultation on the proposed EPA (Environmental Protection Authority) and changes to federal environment legislation,” Pearce said.

“We welcome fresh eyes on this important portfolio and at the appropriate time, Minister Watt providing a clear outline on how he plans to succeed.”

Constable said thanked Plibersek for her leadership and dedication throughout her time as Federal Environment Minister.

Other key appointments

Amanda Rishworth has been appointed to the role of Federal Employment and Workplace Relations Minister, replacing Watt.

Tim Ayres has been selected to serve as Federal Industry and Innovation Minister and Federal Science Minister, replacing Ed Husic.

“We look forward to working closely with all current and incoming Ministers to support policy outcomes that ensure the continued strength and sustainability of the Australian economy,” Constable said.

“We also look forward to working with Treasurer Jim Chalmers on his productivity agenda and with returning Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen to achieve affordable, reliable and clean energy.”

