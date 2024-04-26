Federal Government backs low carbon future

Image: lovelyday12/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government is set to invest $330 million to support emissions reduction projects at nine sites around Australia.

The nine projects will cut yearly emissions by 830,000 tonnes, equal to taking over a quarter of a million cars off Australian roads.

Grants will be spread across different industries. In the mining space, funding has been allocated to Queensland Alumina, Glencore and Grange Resources.

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy of WA (CME) director of policy Adrienne LaBombard has welcomed the investment.

“Government support for resources projects to reduce emissions and prevent these opportunities moving offshore is essential and we are pleased to see two WA projects have received grant funding under the program,” LaBombard said.

“CME congratulates member Glencore on their successful funding application for Murrin Murrin cobalt and nickel operations in Leonora as part of their Hybrid Renewable Energy project.”

LaBombard said WA is responsible for 35 per cent of total covered emissions under the Safeguard Mechansim despite only having 10 per cent of the Australian population.

“This largely reflects the energy needs of the WA resources industry, which makes an outsized contribution to Australia’s trade, state and national economies, and government revenues,” she said.

“Since CME members participate in a number of the hard-to-abate mining activities including cement, ammonium nitrate, nickel and alumina that are important to the energy transition, we are supportive of the current review into policy options focused on reducing carbon leakage.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.