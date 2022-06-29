When Rammer invented the world’s largest rockbreaker

Rammer was established in Lahti, Finland in 1978 and company founder Teuvo Gronfors had a goal to develop an industry-changing hydraulic rockbreaker of a new size class.

Hydraulic rockbreakers manufactured by competitors at the time were designed mainly for breaking softer rocks such as limestone found in central and southern Europe and could not be used to break large boulders. Thus, large boulders had to be broken by drilling and blasting methods that were arduous, dangerous and slow.

Rammer’s founder envisioned the rockbreaker they were developing to be about twice as large as other available breakers, which would be able to break large boulders with ease.

The goal was to design and manufacture the largest and most efficient hydraulic rockbreaker on the market with unbeatable quality, operational reliability and with capability of breaking hard Scandinavian soil and large granite boulders.

The cold winter and hard rock formations of Finland provided an excellent test environment – when a hydraulic rockbreaker can handle the Finnish conditions, it can handle anything.

On March 8, 1978, after an unbelievably fast-paced design and product development, Rammer introduced the Rammer S800, a ‘king rockbreaker’, the likes of which the global market had not yet seen.

Rammer S800 was the world’s largest hydraulic rockbreaker and it started without a hitch; the technical design had been a remarkable success.

Breaking innovations since 1978

Rammer had become a large rockbreaker specialist but continuous product development, innovations and increasing number of patent applications saw Rammer become a leading supplier of smart rockbreaker technology.

In the mid-1980s, tunnelling with a hydraulic rockbreaker was considered a crazy idea but Rammer proved the effectiveness of its rockbreakers in Italy, where the first tunnel quarried with Rammer hydraulic rockbreakers was around 100m2 in cross-sectional area and 250m in length.

Quarrying tunnels with a hydraulic rockbreaker was a significant invention that provided an efficient alternative to the conventional drilling and blasting methods, with an added advantage of being able to quarry and dispose of the rubble at the same time.

The first rockbreaker manufacturer to introduce dust binding technology, Rammer’s jet dust binding technology was integrated into the rockbreaker to reduce the amount of dust rising into the air from quarrying.

This made work easier, especially in tunnelling operations where dust floating around in restricted spaces bothered the workers and created an occupational safety hazard.

During the years, Rammer has introduced many innovations, some of which are still unique in the market, such as the ‘Constant Blow Energy’ operating principle. This allows easy plug-and-play installation and automatically adapts itself to maintain the highest impact power and efficiency.

Rammer’s competitive advantages were, and still are, a high level of quality, reliability and the rockbreaker’s long service life.

Find your authorised Rammer dealer in Australia here.

Rammer is part of the Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions business area that operates within Sandvik Group, the global engineering giant in mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting and materials technology.