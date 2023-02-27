What do you do with waste mining tyres?

Kal Tire builds the business case for off-the-road tyre recycling.

The mining industry is one of world’s biggest users of off-the-road (OTR) tyres.

As a consumable product, these items have traditionally had a linear make–use–dispose trajectory, with few options for refuse or reuse. However, mining companies’ increasing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in recent years has shone a spotlight on their waste management practices and the possibility of building greater circularity into business models.

This, combined with impending regulation in various mining countries, is pushing organisations to take another look at the possibility of tyre recycling.

There is a common misconception that tyre recycling is an additional operating expense, one that companies would rather not shoulder when margins are already squeezed by low ore grades and high energy and labour costs.

But there is a chance to generate significant social, environmental and reputational value while helping businesses towards their immediate goal of carbon neutrality and longer-term net-zero targets.

How many tyres?

According to Tyre Stewardship Australia’s 2020 Off-the-road used tyre analysis report, the Australian mining industry generated 68,100 tonnes of used tyres in 2019. Of that, 93 per cent was disposed of on-site (ie piled up or buried) three percent was sent to landfill, and just one per cent was recycled, with the remainder stockpiled or used in civil engineering.

In the five years from 2014–19, Australian mines collectively generated 315,500 tonnes of used tyres.

Mines are long-term operations, and some have commercial lives spanning more than 40 years. This means there are likely millions of tonnes of used tyres at mine sites across the globe.

“There are huge quantities of OTR tyres awaiting final deposition at mines around the world,” Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group senior vice president Dan Allan said.

“Finding management solutions is difficult, because very few recycling facilities can handle mining tyres. Some ultra-class products weigh approximately five tonnes apiece, so they require specialist lifting equipment and transportation, in some cases, over long distances to reach the facility, and then dedicated shredders to reduce their size.”

Although in most mines used OTR tyres are buried or used to create final landforms upon closure, some companies are doing their best to repurpose them in the interim; for example, cutting the tyres in half and using them as safety berms along haul roads or passing them to agricultural neighbours to use as cattle feed troughs.

Regardless of such measures, the problem that tyres don’t degrade remains. While their component materials are chemically inert, tyres used on-site or sent to landfill will remain in the landscape indefinitely.

“Shredding is better than burying but, ultimately, it’s just delaying their journey to landfill,” Allan said. “The world only needs so many tyres in playgrounds or lawn mulch. It really doesn’t need any more oil-based products to be burnt.

“We should be seeking out the highest and best uses for these materials. By breaking tyres down into their fundamental elements – carbon black, steel and petroleum-based products – we can reuse them to create new tyres.

“That is the optimal use because it provides a substitute for new carbon products and helps to reduce their total carbon footprint.”

Elevating awareness through ESG

While they are chemically inert, there are still many safety risks associated with storing waste tyres. But the biggest risks (and opportunities) are related to ESG.

Investors, stakeholders and landowners are becoming increasingly interested in the way in which mining companies steward the land.

In time, outdated practices such as burying tyres could pose a reputational risk for a sector whose environmental and social performance is increasingly under a microscope.

Ontario, Canada, was one of the first major mining destinations to introduce tyre recycling legislation in 2016; however, this mainly centres on shredding and repurposing the rubber.

Other Canadian provinces have voluntary initiatives; for example, Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group has partnered with Liberty Tire LLC to offer shredding services for earthmover tyres across western Canada.

South Africa also has a waste tyre recycling program under which a levy is imposed on newly purchased tyres to fund recycling, but manufacturers have indicated the system there has problems which have led to tyres being stockpiled.

Chile recently introduced legislation specifying that 25 per cent of mining tyres must be recycled from the start of 2023. That number increases to 75 per cent in 2027 and 100 per cent in 2030.

To help enable this transition, Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group opened an OTR tyre recycling facility in Antofagasta in 2021 which can handle up to 20 tonnes of tyres per day, including ultra-class products.

The company has developed a unique thermal conversion process that uses heat and friction to convert the tyres back to their base elements – 100 per cent of the material can be repurposed – with no harmful emissions.

The solution is scalable and could be replicated in other mining markets, and Australia looks set to be next.

Tyre Stewardship Australia recently received a federal grant to deliver a business case that will improve OTR resource recovery in various sectors, including mining. The final report is slated for delivery in March.

Regulations such as these are a step in the right direction; however, they are only applicable from the date of introduction. Many mines will have operated prior to this and built up a stockpile of waste tyres and/or could find themselves exempt due to incumbent regulation at the time of permitting.

While it’s unlikely that buried tyres would ever need to be dug up, as more legislation is introduced mining companies will need to evolve their used tyre management and mine closure practices in order to be compliant.

Finding the funding

The desire for change is real, but the question of how to pay for it remains.

Regardless of the chosen method, the recycling of OTR tyres is costly and if there is no regulation mines can struggle to make the case for capital allocation.

“One way to tackle this is through accessing mine remediation budgets,” Allan said.

“Every mine has money set aside for reclamation and eventual closure. The challenge lies in accessing that budget today, so that mines can recycle tyres progressively rather than waiting until closure when there are thousands of products awaiting disposal.”

Regulators across the globe are starting to support this thinking. In April 2022, British Columbia introduced an interim reclamation security policy for the mining industry which requires that reclamation liability cost estimates include conventional reclamation (such as re-sloping and re-vegetation) and environmental liabilities (such as water treatment).

The policy also requires bonding for specific liabilities and actively encourages progressive reclamation throughout the life-of-mine consistent with industry best practices to reduce site liabilities, closure timelines and ongoing monitoring requirements.

Carbon taxes are also on the horizon. In the places that currently have recycling legislation for OTR tyres, re-treading or extending the operating life of used tyres is an integral part of the process.

“The carbon-trading landscape is still evolving; however, it’s possible to see how re-treading and recycling could potentially be harnessed to create a carbon-positive effect,” Allan said.

“For example, Kal Tire’s Maple Program uses a third-party accredited carbon calculator to quantify and reward mining companies for the oil and carbon emissions they save by using its Ultra Tread re-treading and Ultra Repair services.”

Greater uptake of recycling can also drive social prosperity. Through committing to recycling and building partnerships with Indigenous businesses to create reliable and sustainable supply chains, mining companies have the chance to boost the local skills base and technological capabilities and leave a positive legacy for the communities in which they operate.

“Companies can create a virtuous circle,” Allan said.

“Because carbon doesn’t degrade, OTR tyres can provide a source of carbon black which can be used to reduce pressure on primary production.

“Approximately 8.1 million tonnes of carbon black are produced worldwide each year, and 90 per cent of that is used in rubber applications.

“Imagine the impact the mining industry could have on the circular economy if it worked to turn its waste tyre stream into a source of value.”

Working together to generate value

Ultimately, a diverse approach is required to boost uptake and accessibility in OTR tyre recycling.

This approach includes government-led policy, standards (to ensure safety and quality in the collection and recycling process), proactive investments from mining companies, technological and product innovation from tyre manufacturers, and willingness from local businesses to build the skills and capacity required to turn these ‘waste’ products into a source of value.

That change necessitates openness, communication and collaboration across the complete value chain.

“To enable this transformation, mining companies should find ways to build bridges from their boardrooms to mine sites, to raise visibility of this issue and to help teams to access remediation budgets,” Allan said.

“Companies might consider ways to access those funds to meet today’s reclamation needs – they don’t need to wait until year 25 to begin turning their waste tyres into value.”

This feature appeared in the March 2023 issue of Australian Mining.