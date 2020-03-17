Vancouver Island, Canada coal mine for sale

The Bowra Group, in its capacity as receiver, is seeking offers for the assets, undertakings and property of Quinsam Coal Corporation.

A preference will be given to en bloc offers. The assets include:

High quality thermal coal with characteristics attractive to overseas and local markets

Real property located in and around Campbell River, British Columbia

Mine and environmental permits

Freehold rights to coal and licences under the Coal Act to Crown coal

Contracts and other options, agreements and licenses;

Property, plant and equipment; and

Intellectual property.

The bid deadline for offers is 11am Pacific standard time on April 1. However, at any time after February 14 if no parties are at that time deemed to be qualified parties, or if the receiver determines in its business judgement that the sale procedure should be terminated, the receiver may, without notice, terminate the sale procedure.

Interested parties should contact the receiver for further information.

The contact for the receiver is:

Gordon Brown

Phone: +1.604.689.8939

Email: Quinsam@bowragroup.com.