Understanding the impact of blast-hole deviation

Minnovare has responded to the problems caused by blast-hole deviation with its Production Optimiser system.

According to a 1000-hole study across 10 underground mines by Minnovare, 70 per cent of errors occur before drilling commences.

Production Optimiser is, therefore, designed to tackle each common cause of drilling errors originating from rig sensors, survey mark-up, rig positioning and operators.

It helps to avoid the outcomes of poor blasting such as reduced recovery, unplanned dilution, re-drills and slower stope cycle.

To find out about the Production Optimiser process, click here.