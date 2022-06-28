Underground network communication easier with Sepura TETRAs

Sepura has launched its first VHF TETRAs (TErrestrial Trunked Radios), providing a solution for mission-critical users in challenging conditions such as extensive underground networks and remote, expansive outdoor environments.

Sepura’s VHF solution fills a notable gap in the market for quality VHF TETRA radios, complementing the reliability, security, and mission critical protocols of TETRA with the powerful audio processing of the SC Series radios, ensuring crystal clear audio in loud, wet or dusty conditions.

Variants of the proven SCG22 mobile and the hand-portable SC20 TETRA radios make up the VHF solution, operating within 136-174MHz.

Users will benefit from a globally trusted, proven, and robust solution: the SC20 and SCG22 are relied upon by public safety professionals, oil and gas services, transport, and airport providers. These devices benefit from an extensive ecosystem of audio, power and carrying accessories as well as advanced functionality from the AppSPACE applications portfolio and wireless programming capability.

Product manager Ben Tabor said VHF was of particular benefit to users in extensive, outdoor working environments.

“Because VHF signals carry further in open spaces, operators can make significant infrastructure savings by investing in a VHF TETRA network,” he said.

“Sepura’s newly released radios, when coupled with currently available TETRA infrastructure, provide a cost effective, end-to-end solution for the most demanding mission critical operations.”

Sepura worldwide sales director Terence Ledger said adding VHF capability to the existing product range means that users who have currently not been able to deploy TETRA can now do so.

“Having a full TETRA solution means they have access to the benefits of that platform, including increased channels and group call functions, interoperability, increased security, proven audio quality and much more. We are really excited by the opportunities that this presents us with,” he said.