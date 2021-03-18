Trusted industry solution partner ensures safe mining operations

As a creator of solutions for the analysis and control of underground coal mining atmospheres, SICK is passionate about delivering cost-saving, efficient and innovative products to the sector.

SICK has partnered with mining companies in northern Australia to develop new features for its existing products that help operators increase production efficiency without the risk of unplanned shutdowns.

The latest innovations to the company’s products, including BulkScan, Belt Edge Tracking and Ore Edge Tracking, allow mining industry customers to maximise even loading on conveyor belts, while maintaining a safe distance from the edge of the belt to prevent spillage.

Using non-contact time-of-flight technology to measure the volume flow of bulk material on the conveyor belts, BulkScan also generates the total quantity and the mass flow, with an integrated function for determining the centre-of-gravity of the bulk material.

BulkScan not only reduces maintenance costs by preventing belt slippage, but also offers savings through minimised energy consumption.

By using the two new features, coupled with the existing BulkScan features of centre-of-gravity and volume flow, it turns the BulkScan into a robust system.

With companies increasing their conveyor belt loading, SICK discovered that there was a direct impact on the mine’s efficiency as the tonnes per hour also increased.

This created problems such as uneven loading, blockages in chutes, material spillage and increased wear.

Described as a simple package, the Belt Edge Tracking solution continually monitors the distance between the ends of the measurement area of the BulkScan to the edges of the conveyor belt.

Ore Edge Tracking, meanwhile, constantly observes the distance between the ore on the belt to the edge of the measurement area.

When using BulkScan’s new features for direct control of their apron feeder’s lateral position on conveyor belts, mining companies advocate that they also control the apron feeder’s Clamshell bucket to adjust the flow rate of the ore on the belt to meet an operation’s throughput targets.

Another issue for the mining industry is that fines ore from mines have the tendency to clump together inside apron feeders and other chutes once moisture levels reach a certain threshold at a particular tonnes per hour rate.

As a solution to this problem, SICK uses the existing weight scales on the conveyor belt, together with the volumetric analysis from BulkScan to monitor the ore’s bulk density in real time to determine its moisture content.

By using this information, the company is able to actively control production targets and the feed rates into the apron feeders, preventing the fines from clumping and clogging up chutes.

The BulkScan solution has enabled major mining companies to actively maintain maximum efficiency on the belt by dynamically adjusting the apron feeder’s feed rates based on the quality and condition of the ore being transported.

Since being established in 2014, BulkScan has proven to be successful for mining companies throughout Australia and is now being rolled out onto conveyor belts at other operations.

BulkScan, with its ability to simultaneously monitor multiple areas of the conveyor and bulk material on the belt, is now a single device allowing for multiple concurrent closed loop control systems. It also accurately relays volumetric analysis of bulk material from point A.

When used in conjunction with existing technologies on the conveyor belt, the mine site is able to run at a far higher efficiency than it would if each technology was used independently.

By continuing to offer unique and profitable solutions, SICK is dedicated to decreasing unplanned shutdowns and improving the safety, efficiency and productivity of conveyor belts in the industry.

This article also appears in the March issue of Australian Mining.