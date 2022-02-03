Trimble GNSS technology powers autonomous robot tractor

Yanmar Agribusiness leverages the performance and reliability of Trimble’s GNSS smart antenna and VRS Now corrections to guide its first SMARTPILOT robotic tractor series.



The challenge

Japan-based Yanmar Agribusiness is a pioneer in cutting-edge technology that provides agricultural machinery and services tailored to the changing times and unique requirements of countries around the world.

In recent years, agriculture has faced a range of serious issues, including an aging farming population and reduction in the number of people involved in farm work, while larger global issues such as extreme weather have exacerbated food shortages.

As a global innovator, Yanmar’s goal is to minimise the burden of heavy labour wherever it can.



As the company prepared to launch its latest endeavour – the SMARTPILOT robotic tractor series – Yanmar knew it needed a GNSS smart antenna that allowed a stable and reliable position with precise accuracy to ensure its success.

The approach

With this in mind, and given Trimble’s long-standing experience with agricultural applications worldwide, Yanmar sought out Nikon-Trimble to implement VRS Now correction services on the series and utilise the capabilities of the Trimble AX940i Smart Antenna.

The goal of the autonomous model was to allow complete autonomous driving capability, powering the robotic tractor to move straight, go back and forth, turn and operate – all without a human in the seat.

The operator is able to monitor on a tablet from a short distance away, making it one of the first completely unmanned and self-driving model tractors.



In addition to Trimble’s expertise in precise positioning within the agriculture space, Yanmar’s decision to go with the AX940i smart antenna was based on its feature-rich specifications.

Taking full advantage of Trimble’s expertise in both GNSS and inertial technology, the AX940i has been designed for applications requiring continuous centimetre level position and orientation accuracy in a compact package.

Key features include:

Comprehensive GNSS support for GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS and NavIC.

High-accuracy positioning without the constraints of a local base station or cell modem using Trimble RTX or VRS Now correction services.

Tight integration between onboard inertial sensors and GNSS observations provides continuous high-rate low-latency output to guidance and control systems

Incorporation of Trimble ProPoint, the fifth generation high precision positioning and orientation engine developed from the ground up with sensor fusion in mind.

WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity for wireless interface and configuration management

The solution

Since the April 2021 launch of its driverless SMARTPILOT tractor outfitted with Trimble technology, Yanmar has noticed a significant improvement in precision positioning and attitude information.

Through the partnership, Yanmar has gained highly accurate positioning that is helping propel autonomy for agriculture applications, backed by Trimble’s professional technical support through Trimble’s 24/7 customer care program, available 365 days of the year.

“The brand name of Trimble has high value as the company is a well-known GNSS pioneer worldwide,” a Yanmar representative said.

“We have been delighted at the opportunity to work together on this important project, and partner locally with Japan-based Nikon-Trimble in making this project successful leading up to the mass production stage.”

Features and benefits

The benefits of the AX940i with the Trimble ProPoint Positioning Engine can be demonstrated in terms of accuracy, availability and integrity.

Autonomous tractors often operate in challenging environments where satellite line of sight can be impaired. Trees and other obstacles can both block and reflect incoming signals.

The Trimble ProPoint Engine in GNSS only mode, with its flexible signal management and optimal single filter approach, delivers centimetre-level accuracy results under these conditions.

For applications where some of the sky is blocked, the integration of IMU measurements into the engine offers off-road vehicles close to 100 per cent availability of position and orientation.

Users in RTK mode benefit from the integrated xFill technology to allow continued operation when the correction source is lost. This boosts availability by leveraging PPP technology to bridge loss of corrections from the local base.

Providing accurate precision estimates is critical to centimetre-level control of autonomous machines. Applications depend on these horizontal and vertical indicators to know when to trust the position and orientation information.

Considerable testing of ProPoint in a variety of environments around the world has resulted in improved noise models and estimates that accurately reflect the precisions.

For more on Trimble, head here.