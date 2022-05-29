Townsville branch for Position Partners

Position Partners has opened a new branch in Townsville, offering customers in the building, civil, resources, and geospatial industries local access to a wide range of solutions and services.

Position Partners Queensland region manager Harry Katsanevas said the company was committed to supporting the industries it served throughout metro and regional Queensland, through branches in Brisbane, Townsville and support hubs in Mackay and Rockhampton.

“As Topcon’s exclusive Australian distributor for positioning systems, Position Partners complements Topcon’s range of retrofit machine control and survey solutions, with intelligent safety systems, on-board weighing, aerial and terrestrial mapping instruments, condition and vibration monitoring platforms and more,” he said.

For the resources sector, fleet management systems and high precision machine guidance options work seamlessly with all makes and models of mine-spec plant.

Located on the ground floor at 57 Mitchell Street, North Ward, the new Position Partners office provides laser and dumpy level calibrations, quick checks for optical instruments, rental equipment and a range of accessories.

“Whether you’re after a quick clean and calibration for your laser or would like to discuss safety, machine control or GNSS requirements on an upcoming project, drop into see us for a coffee and a chat,” Katsanevas said.

Townsville Eartmoving director Teri Humphreys, along with Brazier Motti survey discipline manager and director Peter Murphy, helped to officially open the branch and cut the ribbon.

“It’s great to have the support of a local branch for our machine control equipment and service needs,” Humphreys said.

“Although we’ve always been supported by the Brisbane office and wider Position Partners group, having a full-time team dedicated to local customers is very positive,” Murphy said

For more information about Position Partners and its range of solutions, visit www.positionpartners.com.au