Titan, WebsterBSC, help lift the heavy weights for Nyrstar Hobart

As Craig Johnson, a mechanical team leader at one of the world’s largest zinc smelters, Nyrstar, leads his team through everyday challenges of lifting heavy rigging equipment and supplies, he knows he can rely on the quality of the lifting products the team puts to work: The Titan range of lifting and rigging products.

In Australia, Nyrstar has two operating plants, one in Hobart Tasmania, and another in Port Pirie South Australia. The Nyrstar Hobart plant, where Craig works, is one of the world’s largest zinc smelters in terms of production volume, focusing on high value-added products, including a special high-grade zinc (SHG), die-cast alloys (branded ‘EZDA’) and continuous galvanizing grade (CGG) alloys. In addition, the site also makes by-products of copper sulphate, gypsum and sulphuric acid.

Craig’s team of maintenance professionals in the electrolysis and casting department use products such as Titan’s lifting chain slings, chains blocks, shackles and plate clamps for rigging purposes, including shafts, pumps, steel-work fabrication and pipework in the plant.

To read the full article, go here.