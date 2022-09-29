The value of critical communications

Communications are critical to keeping mines safe, secure and efficient.

The threat of dust or dirt ingress into devices on a mine site is a significant risk, potentially causing stalled operations, lost revenue and immediate danger to staff on-site.

Sepura’s TETRA radios are designed to be fit-for-purpose for mining organisations working in dusty, wet or dirty environments.

The company’s range of accessories is a key part of its overall solution, providing flexible options for users in a variety of environments with multiple needs.

Fit-for-purpose design for mining Sepura’s design teams have incorporated a number of intelligent features to help protect radio users, ensuring reliable, trusted communication that is ‘always on’.

Vitally for mining users, this includes both dust suppression and water porting, which means the radios and accessories can maintain loud, clear audio when it’s needed most.

Having the ability to repel dust and water is vital, as many mines use water to dampen down roads and other on-site facilities in order to reduce the amount of dust thrown up in the air.

Dust that lands on electronic devices can sneak into small recesses and cavities, eventually reducing performance and affecting durability.

Sepura’s devices are able to repel dust from their speakers, while also being IP67-rated, which means they can be submerged under water or held under a running tap for cleaning. The units will be available for work straight away after cleaning and do not need to be dried.

Of course, this capability means they can also continue to work during heavy downpours that can be a feature of outdoor work.

Water drains away from the device and is expelled from the speakers by vibrations, allowing quick and thorough cleaning of dirty or dusty devices, in turn enabling continued efficient and safe use.

Importantly, this means that operations are not interrupted for safety failures.

An additional dust guard eliminates the issue of magnetic dust, which can be attracted to the speaker cavity that incorporates a magnet. The dust guard adheres to the front of the product, covering the speaker interface, stopping dust and water being drawn into the speaker cavity without affecting audio performance.

This is a key element to further protect miners, ensuring dust-suppression is maintained.

A number of features have been added to the sRSM, which Sepura completed after extensive consultation with mining users.

These include bigger push-to-talk buttons, the relocation of the emergency button to the top of the device where it can intuitively be found in a crisis, and flexible clips and cables to work with the user’s size and use location.

An enlarged lip is also built around the buttons, meaning impacts are absorbed by the case of the device rather than the more delicate button, and dust ingress is further prevented.

Testing products for mining users To make sure capabilities such as dust suppression work, Sepura does extensive validation tests in its labs in the UK. This even includes a rain chamber that was built specially to replicate heavy monsoon-type rain.

The company also performs submersion testing after liaising with mining organisations, so it can replicate the way a product is used and cleaned on-site and ensure it will perform the way its customers need them to, time and again.