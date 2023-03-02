The transition to autonomous haulage

Epiroc and ASI Mining are working with Roy Hill to transition the miner’s haul truck fleet into an autonomous haulage system. Australian Mining sat down with Epiroc to find out more.

As Roy Hill enters the final stage of its transition to an autonomous haulage system (AHS), the iron ore miner is already seeing the operational benefits of the project.

Epiroc and automation specialist ASI Mining have been working side-by-side with Roy Hill on the project, which has progressed from a two-year product verification phase that aimed to determine the possibilities of an AHS transformation.

The AHS system has been designed to be interoperable and scalable regardless of the manufacturer, enabling the technology to be original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-agnostic.

Epiroc AHS program director Alex Grant said that the Caterpillar and Hitachi haul trucks being used as part of the project had experienced improved productivity and safety outcomes than the conventional haul truck fleet.

“We’re still in the early stages, but the Caterpillar and Hitachi trucks have been performing above conventional productivity targets,” Grant told Australian Mining.

“You’re also creating a safer environment by not having drivers in the trucks,” he said.

“This is particularly important when you consider the potential for truck sliding during bad weather. There’s also significant safety benefits related to driver fatigue and eliminating fatigue-induced accidents.”

Another benefit has been operational consistency and the added productivity that comes with that.

“There’s confidence in knowing what an AHS truck is going to do because it follows the inputs and rules it receives,” Grant said.

“There’s more of a known outcome as well using AHS, and more predictability on how many tonnes you’re going to haul than what you would see in the conventional world.”

Ten autonomous haul trucks that were converted to driverless operation using ASI Mining’s Mobius traffic management and automation systems have been running 24–7 in a dedicated autonomous operating zone on the Roy Hill iron ore mine site, safely interacting with two excavators and several ancillary vehicles at intersections, waste dumps and load areas.

The project’s progressive expansion will see the autonomous haul truck fleet steadily increase from March, and throughout this year to reach 54 Caterpillar trucks and 42 Hitachi trucks. This will be complemented by more than 200 ancillary vehicles interacting with the autonomous trucks.

Grant said the transition is expected to take approximately 18 months, with an on-site team fitting the ASI Mining autonomous kits onto the machines and returning the trucks back into dedicated autonomous operating zones.

“We’re segregating the mine off into different sections and slowly opening up new sections of the mine,” he said.

“Once we have enough assets to open up a new autonomous operating zone, we open it up and gradually work through the entire mine opening up sections as we go.”

The success of the project so far wouldn’t have been possible without full commitment from Epiroc, ASI Mining and Roy Hill.

Grant said Roy Hill has been a “fantastic partner” during the AHS transformation.

“You look for a partner who is understanding and will work with you because there’s always challenges along the way when you do these types of projects,” he said.

“You don’t know what you don’t know when you start these projects, so they’ve been a fantastic partner. They worked with us to build a team that supports us, and the business has been very supportive as a whole.

“We’ve needed to work through challenges together throughout the project, and we’ve also had external challenges like COVID that we’ve had to manage as well.”

As a pioneering pilot program, Epiroc, ASI Mining and Roy Hill are taking a controlled approach to rolling out the AHS, with the success of this project key to the future of automation in the mining industry.

One successful AHS transformation leaves a proven blueprint for the next project, and Grant is excited by what beckons for AHS going forward.

“(Once this project is completed), AHS projects are going to be much easier in the future,” he said.

“Now that we’ve got the product developed, it’s about then rolling this out globally to the wider mining community in a controlled manner.”

This feature appeared in the March 2023 issue of Australian Mining.