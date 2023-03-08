The seven things that make compressors tough

A truly reliable compressor must be capable of operating in the harshest conditions for extended periods of time. Atlas Copco details seven indicators that your unit is tough enough to continuously tackle even the most demanding projects.
1. Tried and tested
A diversified and rigorous testing process is essential to ensure a compressor can live up to quality standards and withstand the tough conditions of construction landscapes.
At Atlas Copco all new, updated, or repaired portable air compressors are put through performance testing, which includes a leak, strength and temperature test.
Tests cover a lifespan of use and replicate all the environments (e.g. low/high altitudes, low/high temperatures or dusty conditions) compressors might operate in to prevent setbacks in any eventuality.
2. Modern materials and innovation
Toughness can be optimised through adopting recent developments in material innovation. Atlas Copco portable compressors feature canopies made using linear medium-density polyethylene (PE) HardHat, allowing them to be corrosion resistant, maintenance-free, and virtually indestructible.
The canopy has been tested by both engineers and customers, who have dropped rocks and rubble on it – and it hardly suffered a scratch.
3. Handle varying temperatures and pressure points
For portable air compressors to fulfill their tasks, they need to be able to withstand a broad range of heat and pressure levels.
They should ensure long-lasting performance in every tough temperature you can imagine, from a freezing temperature of -20°C up to a tropical 50°C.
A tough portable compressor should feature high-functioning cooling systems like the high-speed fan that all Atlas Copco units are equipped with, enabling them to optimally perform in sweltering, dusty underground conditions.
They also undergo full footprint data tests to track flow and pressure optimisation, contact surface temperature and starting capability.
4. Weathering the storm
Climate and environment are ever-changing variables in a portable compressor’s life, hence an inability to adapt will quickly affect machine performance.
A truly reliable compressor can weather any terrain, and can continuously perform in high altitudes, snow, mud or rain.
The most robust portable air compressors are designed, tested, and certified with the most demanding conditions in mind, even in outdoor monsoon weather conditions.
5. Reduced downtime
A hint as to how tough your portable air compressor is can be found in how much downtime it accumulates throughout the year.
The robustness of the design and use of high-quality durable components are crucial for your machine’s uptime.
A portable compressor that is built to work in extreme and challenging conditions will automatically have greater uptime and longer lifetime.
6. Safety at the core
Operators should feel assured that their compressors can perform reliably without putting themselves or any party at risk.
An expertly crafted portable compressor will continue to operate safely, no matter how much strain it endures.
Verified safety reports and testing documentation are available online for any Atlas Copco pressure components, allowing for absolute transparency and reassurance.
All units are also equipped with digital panels to inform users about the status of the machine while operating.
7. Maintenance
Atlas Copco’s teams consistently monitor its compressors using advanced FleetLink technology, to capture live data and oversee efficiency, but also offer various service plans to cater for any client concern.
Tough machines are resilient enough to have a lower maintenance service interval. Atlas Copco’s electric portable air compressor range for example only needs maintenance every 2000 hours.