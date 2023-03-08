The seven things that make compressors tough

For portable air compressors to fulfill their tasks, they need to be able to withstand a broad range of heat and pressure levels.

They should ensure long-lasting performance in every tough temperature you can imagine, from a freezing temperature of -20°C up to a tropical 50°C.

A tough portable compressor should feature high-functioning cooling systems like the high-speed fan that all Atlas Copco units are equipped with, enabling them to optimally perform in sweltering, dusty underground conditions.

They also undergo full footprint data tests to track flow and pressure optimisation, contact surface temperature and starting capability.

4. Weathering the storm

Climate and environment are ever-changing variables in a portable compressor’s life, hence an inability to adapt will quickly affect machine performance.

A truly reliable compressor can weather any terrain, and can continuously perform in high altitudes, snow, mud or rain.

The most robust portable air compressors are designed, tested, and certified with the most demanding conditions in mind, even in outdoor monsoon weather conditions.

5. Reduced downtime