The risks and opportunities facing the mining sector in 2023

Australian Mining sat down with Ernst & Young and Accenture to explore the global resource industry’s outlook for 2023 and beyond.

The Australian mining industry has weathered many challenges in 2022, with societal disruptions affecting global equilibriums, leading to geopolitical, economic and environmental uncertainty.

Miners have had to adapt to higher capital and operational costs due to rising global inflation, while La Niña-induced wet weather has quelled production across the country.

Supply-chain disruptions, seemingly the new normal, are another upshot of inflation and the sustained presence of COVID, among other levers.

And never has it been more important for end users to assure supply diversity and security amid growing global geopolitics, heightened by events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Ernst & Young (EY), environmental, social and governance (ESG) remains the greatest business risk/opportunity facing the global mining and metals sector in 2023.

EY releases a report each year considering the top 10 business risks/opportunities facing the mining and metals sector, and ESG was on top for the second year in a row.

This was followed by geopolitics in second spot, then by climate change at three, license to operate at four, and costs and productivity at five.

Rounding out the top 10 were supply-chain disruption at six, workforce at seven, capital at eight, digital and innovation at nine, and new business models at 10.

In preparing the report, EY surveyed global mining and metals executives between June and August 2022, with most respondents from the C-suite.

The heightening stresses of geopolitics, climate change, license to operate and costs and productivity begs the question: why is ESG again considered the key business risk/opportunity facing the global mining and metals sector in 2023?

“ESG-related issues made up the entire top three risks of last year’s report – each with a significant, distinctive impact that made it impossible to treat them as one risk,” EY consulting partner Michael Rundus told Australian Mining.

“ESG is now inherent in every single risk this year, which created a real challenge for our team writing the report but I think truly highlights a risk that has further broadened with stakeholders and cannot be ignored.”

ESG continues to grow in stature and importance in the global mining sector, with each of the three pillars increasingly influencing investor sentiment and the overarching financial prosperity of the industry.

“Good governance is always going to be a top trend, but investors and analysts are smarter,” a senior mining executive in EY’s report said.

“It’s no longer a ‘check the box’ exercise.”

ESG spans so many different considerations and variables that it is difficult to condense; however, mining companies that don’t take it seriously risk being left out in the cold.

“Miners need to take a holistic approach to ESG – a focus on one area isn’t enough,” Rundus said.

“Integration of ESG into corporate strategy is key to success; it impacts all areas of the business and so cannot be left to a small department to solve.

“The goal needs to be net-zero in all aspects of ESG and miners need to be able to report effectively on this.”

Global professional services company Accenture is supporting the global mining sector on its ESG journey, providing the consultancy, technology and digital expertise to set miners up for success from pit to port and beyond.

Accenture Australia and New Zealand mining lead Eric Croeser said the company’s ESG support begins with identifying improvement opportunities within a miner’s carbon value chain, where it is critical to be able to accurately measure and analyse the current state of play before footprints can be limited.

In April, Accenture released a report, ‘How investors view mining’s new role as a champion of decarbonisation’, which saw the company survey decision-makers at 200 public and private institutional investment firms with Tier 1 mining clients in their portfolio.

The report found that while the mining industry was long considered a problem in environmental sustainability, it is now seen as a critical part of the solution.

“Investors and consumers alike are beginning to recognise the industry as not only the first source of emissions in the value chain, but a necessary provider of critical raw materials needed for the global energy transition,” the report said.

Croeser said the world is going to need more ‘future-facing’ minerals to enable the renewable energy transition going forward.

This is a key part of Accenture’s dialogue.

Accenture helps its mining clients evaluate the ‘S’ and ‘G’ in ESG and how mining companies are engaging and supporting the local communities around them.

The firm is also focused on improving supply-chain inefficiencies in the mining sector.

“We consider supply-chain disruptions and supply-chain efficiencies, with a bit of a cost inflation component in there,” Croeser told Australian Mining.

“Here we’re helping our clients transition into lower-cost options in their supply chain and building in supply-chain resilience around getting visibility across the supply chain and understanding what some of those efficiencies are.”

Above all, Accenture is focused on developing a connected mine, where the firm – together with its clients – explores the wealth of data across the entire value chain to provide integrated, end-to-end situational awareness and systemic management.

Rising from fourth to second on EY’s list of the top 10 business risks/opportunities facing the global mining and metals sector, issues of geopolitics were amplified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The conflict sent commodity markets into a spin, with countries and jurisdictions moving to impose sanctions on Russia.

Russia’s trade was hamstrung, restricting imports from one of the globe’s primary suppliers of crude oil, natural gas and coal.

The European Union (EU), which is particularly reliant on Russian fossil fuels for power generation, was severely affected at a time when sweltering summer conditions swept across the continent.

This sent coal prices through the roof.

“The main driver of high thermal coal prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has been a rapid diversification of European energy demand away from Russian gas and coal, with a resulting increase in demand for gas and coal from other suppliers,” Fitch Solutions said in an August report.

EY said government changes have also influenced global geopolitics.

“Changing governments in key mining regions such Australia, Peru, the US and Chile mean miners are waiting to see what new policies and taxes will emerge,” Rundus said.

“Many miners are fearful of the re-emergence of resource nationalism – 72 per cent of miners we surveyed were anticipating some form of resource nationalism to recoup debt incurred during the pandemic.

“We have already seen this in Queensland with coal royalties and we may see use of other instruments such as windfall taxes.”

In June, the Queensland Government introduced a new system for coal royalties in response to record coal prices.

This significant change came after a 10-year royalty freeze on the sector.

Under the new three-tiered system, the royalty rates are 20 per cent for coal prices above $175 per tonne, 30 per cent for prices above $225 per tonne, and a 40 per cent tier that would apply when prices exceed $300 tonne.

Miners such as BHP, Coronado Global Resources, Anglo American and Bowen Coking Coal – all of which have coal assets in Queensland – expressed concerns over the new royalties, particularly considering the lack of engagement from the State Government prior to the royalties being introduced.

Costs and productivity rose from 10th to fifth on EY’s list of the top 10 business risks/opportunities, something Rundus said was coming to light even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Energy costs have been rising since before the Ukraine war, and given these costs constitute around one-third of mining operating costs, that is clearly having a huge impact,” he said.

“All input costs have increased steadily since the COVID-19 pandemic and, given the talent shortage, wages are on the up as well.

“As interest rates rise with the intent of taming inflation, the cost of borrowing will increase as well, forcing buyers to evaluate their purchasing strategy going forward.”

EY said that any cost reduction exercises should be focused on value and avoid affecting ESG commitments.

To limit the impact of rising costs, operators also need to understand their productivity challenges.

“Mining companies are maintaining a focus on productivity and cost management and, despite current challenges, only 17 per cent and 24 per cent of our respondents have experienced a decline in asset or labour productivity (respectively),” EY said in its report.

While the global mining industry is facing challenges from all angles, EY said the overarching outlook remains strong in light of the sector’s role in the renewable energy transition.

“The energy transition will begin and end with mining and metals, so I think we can remain bullish on the outlook,” Rundus said.

“The shockwaves of the Ukraine war have led to an acceleration of the energy transition.

“There is so much capital being invested into technology solutions, renewables, hydrogen and green metals, and this is likely to accelerate at a rate the sector is not prepared for, particularly as countries take energy security into their own hands.”

This comes with the caveat that the global mining industry needs to work to improve its image, otherwise it may not have the personnel or investment to realise future growth opportunities.

“Miners have a long way to go in building trusted relationships with local Indigenous communities,” Rundus said.

“They need to move beyond doing just what’s required by regulation and instead fully commit to furthering truth and reconciliation and creating long-term value for these communities.”

Rundus said this also concerns social inclusion.

“Bullying and harassment are endemic in the mining sector and tied to ongoing issues around a lack of diversity, inclusion and respect,” he said.

“Mining and metals companies need to manage workforce culture or face significant risks in attracting the next generation of workers, and in sustaining their businesses into the future.”

This feature appeared in the December issue of Australian Mining.