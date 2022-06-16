The right step for PPE workboots

A durable boot is the foundation of protective equipment, and that is exactly what Oliver-branded safety footwear provides.

The ‘Oliver Promise’. That’s what the company seeks to provide in its footwear safety options.

That promise is a guarantee Oliver Footwear works towards in regards to its footwear providing the most comfortable fit and the best performance, and being the most durable boot available.

When it comes to mining boots, added to that focus is the implementation of extensive safety measures to stand up to the multitude of different hazards and factors that exist in the resources sector.

Heat resistance, crush-resistant caps, and toe and heel scuff guards are some of the inclusions Oliver Footwear product developer manager Brett Huggins ensures are in the products the company designs.

“We have spent a lot of time in consultation with the industry and have evolved our products to suit the end-user requirements,” Huggins told Safe to Work. “Whether it’s specific boots that can be worn underground that are heat-resistant and hold up in very wet and rough terrain, or boots that are worn in processing plants that are engineered to stand up to caustic substances and kinetic forces.

“The specific needs of the entire mining industry, not just open-cut and surface mining needs, are something we consider when developing our different products.”

Emerging and evolving trends are of an interest to Oliver Footwear, which incorporates advancements into its own tried and tested designs that deliver the company promise.

Providing more than just safety, the team at Oliver Footwear works to ensure the usability of its products and the wellbeing of their wearers, offering comfort and quality features that help the brand stay at the forefront of the industry.

“Aside from keeping the foot supported and protecting it from impacts from outside, we also look to ways at keeping feet dry; not just from preventing water from getting in, but also from the sweat and moisture that will naturally build in the boot,” Huggins said.

“These are boots that people are going to wear all day, so we want to maintain the hygiene of the foot and, to that end, have moisture-absorbent linings and footbeds to draw the moisture away from the foot.

“To be honest, it’s quite a comprehensive list of what we include that is just part of the promise we deliver.

“Abrasive-resistant leather of the boots, zippers located on the side of the boot so the fit can be set with laces and then still be taken off easily, and NANOlite footbeds for added comfort are just some of the features we pack in without compromising on their primary function as protective footwear.”

Oliver Footwear is a trusted brand that has the backing of Honeywell, which supplies a wider range of personal protective equipment (PPE) solutions and maintains a global reach and market.

Supporting head to toe safety in covering hearing, fall, head, eye, face & respiratory protection, coveralls, as well as foot protection, Honeywell encompasses a vast area of safety protection. And it does so with an interest in manufacturing durable and sustainable products.

Honeywell ensures Oliver Footwear has the greatest support in manufacturing its products.

“Having the backing of Honeywell ensures that we are consistently able to bring out and develop products which are given that extra bit of care to really push them over the top,” Huggins said.

“It goes to show that our boots are sought after because we can take the time to ensure that we have things like a comfortable fit, with wide toecaps to accommodate the people who are wearing our boots.”

Featuring both steel cap and composite cap boots, the Oliver range is extensive. In particular, the composite boots offered as part of the AT-45 series have been especially helpful to the fly in, fly out (FIFO) workforce.

“The AT-45 series are rated at the Australian safety standard level, but because the caps can be composite and contain no metal they’re beneficial for people who are travelling via plane, as they can be worn through metal detectors,” said Huggins.

“They are also lighter, which when you wear boots for a long time is a benefit that really stands out.

“It is those little things, like being able to keep your shoes on during travel, which really make Oliver a trusted brand.”