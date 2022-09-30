The PwC scoop: Mining’s critical concern

According to PwC, critical minerals is the most significant issue facing the global mining sector today. Australian Mining chats PwC Australia partner Marc Upcroft to understand why.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) recently published its ‘Mine 2022’ report, which examines the performance of the world’s top 40 mining companies in 2021, while unpacking the most urgent trends facing the global resources industry.

In the August issue of Australian Mining, we explored two of the four themes discussed in the report, shining a light on the record-breaking financial performance of the world’s top miners in 2021 and examining the increased volume of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in recent times.

In the second of a two-part series, we now take a deep dive into what PwC believes is the global mining sector’s most significant concern, critical minerals, and investigate environmental, social and governance (ESG) – a concept that’s growing in stature and will increasingly influence investor sentiment into the future.

Top 40 miners Every year, PwC ranks the world’s top 40 mining companies through the aggregation of public information such as annual reports and financial reports available to shareholders. The rankings also express PwC’s point of view on topics affecting the industry, developed through interactions with its clients and other industry leaders.

Majors BHP, Rio Tinto and Vale maintained their 2021 grip at the top of the list – at one two and three, respectively, in 2022 – while Glencore rose from eighth spot to fourth. The rest of the top 10 was made up of (in order) Chinese coal miner China Shenhua Energy Company, US copper juggernaut Freeport-McRoRan, Anglo American, Newmont Corporation, Russia’s MMC Norilsk Nickel and Fortescue Metals Group.

China’s Tianqi Lithium Corporation, a part owner of the Kwinana lithium hydroxide processing plant in Western Australia, rose 22 places to 15th on the list, while Newcrest Mining (25th) and South32 (26th) were the only other Aussie miners to make the cut.

PwC derives its Mine 2022 trends from the top 40 miners, so expect to see a few big names littered throughout this editorial. Critical minerals PwC global mining leader Paul A Bennell didn’t mince his words when introducing Mine 2022.

“If the mining industry does not rapidly scale up its discovery and delivery of critical minerals, the prospects of energy transition at scale will be jeopardised,” he said.

As the world continues to understand its net-zero reality, materials underpinning renewable technologies are surging in demand.

Electric vehicles (EVs) seem to dominate the sustainability dialogue, driving an increased appetite for critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and vanadium; however, there is more to the story.

Silicon and rare earths are vital to renewable power generation, with silicon considered the most common semiconductor material used in solar cells – a core component of a solar panel – representing approximately 95 per cent of the modules sold in 2020.

Rare earths, on the other hand, are essential for permanent magnets used in wind turbines and solar panels.

PwC Australia partner Marc Upcroft said critical minerals are called “critical” for a reason, and that without an uptick in their production, reaching desired net-zero targets will become increasingly difficult.

“(Critical minerals is a pressing issue) on the back of that transition to a low-carbon world,” he told Australian Mining.

“And the massive amount of investment that’s needed to support that. “When you look at the mineral content that’s needed to support that (transition), we’re talking about more, not less minerals.

“And it’s becoming clear to us that if you’re trying to achieve the energy transition on the current target and timetable, this only happens if there’s a substantial increase in exploration, discovery, development and mining of critical minerals.”

Upcroft highlighted the importance of lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite for EVs, while also acknowledging the role of rare earths and silicon in solar and wind generation.

He said that Mine 2022 was the first time PwC had added copper and aluminium to its critical minerals list, which are becoming important cogs in the ‘green transmission’ narrative.

Copper is a highly efficient conduit, with copper conductors used widely in renewable energy systems to generate power, while aluminium is being used in countries such as India as an alternative green material in power grids.

Interestingly, three of the top four commodities produced by Mine 2022’s top 40 mining companies – iron ore, coal, gold and copper – are not critical minerals.

But Upcroft is seeing a shift.

“Copper is the only commodity we would consider to be in the critical minerals group,” he said.

“So we’re starting to see some deal activity from the majors in that space and we expect more to come as a result of that.”

The number of critical minerals deals among the top 40 mining companies jumped fivefold in 2021 when compared to 2020, while the total value of the transactions doubled.

Some of the notable 2021 transactions in the critical minerals sector included Rio Tinto’s $US825 million acquisition of the Rincon lithium project in Argentina and South32’s $US1.55 billion spend on a 45 per cent stake in the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile.

Major miners buying into critical minerals projects isn’t going to solve the larger issue, however, with more investment needed if we are to bridge future supply–demand gaps.

The Australian Government is taking up the challenge, announcing a long-term critical minerals strategy to grow the local sector, expand downstream processing and help meet future global demand.

This includes the $1.3 billion Modern Manufacturing Initiative, which is supporting the likes of emerging critical minerals companies Arafura Resources, Australian Vanadium and Alpha HPA Limited, and more, on their downstream journeys.

There are many Australian companies on the precipice of being critical minerals producers. Austrade’s critical minerals prospectus 2021 highlighted more than 40 investment-ready opportunities in Australia. Upcroft said explorers and emerging producers are one of the most important pieces to the critical minerals puzzle.

“What we’ve tried to do with this year’s report … is look at that next tier (of companies) to see the extra activity that’s happening around critical minerals, because it’s pretty important to Australia,” he said.

“In Australia, we’ve got some important critical minerals companies in terms of how they’re operating, but we’re (also) well endowed for critical minerals.

“If you forecast demand for critical minerals based off the path to net-zero and the energy transition part of that in particular … we see a gap across several commodities.

“It’s now really crucial for an uptick in exploration, an uptick in projects being developed and coming to market beyond what we can currently see in order to meet that increase in demand.

“And if we don’t do that, that puts that timing of achieving net-zero and achieving the energy transition at jeopardy.”

The ESG obligation Linked to the pursuit for decarbonisation is the mining industry’s ESG obligation, which also concerns the sector’s social licence to operate and its societal reputation. PwC puts it best.

“In all industries, the ESG revolution is upon us,” the firm stated in Mine 2022.

“Miners will see tangible business benefits by re-orientating operations around a value proposition that puts people and planet alongside profit.

“As miners work to provide the minerals to achieve a net-zero future, the societal impact on communities and the broader ecosystem of stakeholders must be front of mind.”

PwC said ESG presents risks and opportunities for the top 40 mining companies. Governments and regulators are sending clear signals that companies will be held accountable if they don’t operate in more sustainable and ethical ways.

Upcroft said the Australian mining industry has gone through a major ESG transition in recent years and that most Tier 1 miners were now well advanced in their ESG strategy.

“Go back two or three years and ESG was more of an add-on to the mining company strategy rather than being an integral part of it,” he said.

“There’s still more to come from these larger miners and a lot of that’s focused on making the whole group strategy inclusive of ESG, so that ESG can become an equally important pillar for value creation.”

Upcroft said that while much of mining’s next tier was beginning to embrace ESG, there are still “laggards” in that space.

“The key feature (among that next tier) is that, corporately, ESG is still … an add-on to their existing strategies and operations rather than an integral part,” he said. “We expect to see the leaders in the ESG space – and the leaders in the mid-tier space – to be the ones who properly integrate ESG into their strategy rather than ignore it or bolt it on to what they’ve been doing previously.”

The mining industry can implement sustainable practices by providing materials and mineral processing capacity for the renewable energy transition; however, this is not a “free kick” to being an ESG-progressive enterprise.

“Mining (companies) can’t really see their role in energy transition as a free kick on ESG, corporate trust and that social licence to operate,” Upcroft said.

“To properly do well on that front, trust needs to be genuinely earned and maintained, especially around ESG.

“We’re all alert to the potential of greenwashing … these days, so I don’t think it’s going to be as easy a run as perhaps people thought it might be.

“And the importance of that is solid ESG credentials are quickly becoming an entry point to raising debt and equity.

“You don’t have the time anymore to raise the equity, build the project and then over the next five to 10 years build your credentials and everything else. If it’s not there upfront, then you might not get your debt or equity. Or if you do, it’ll come at a higher cost.”

ESG could be the difference between closing a crucial loan or debt arrangement with a bank or winning over a major shareholder.

It may not be an attractive concept on paper, but it will underpin the future viability and prosperity of the mining industry, whether companies like it or not.

This feature appeared in the September issue of Australian Mining.