The past, present and future of the Prospect Awards

For 16 years, the Prospect Awards have signified why Australia is home to some of the brightest companies and individuals that are driving the mining industry forward.

The boundaries of human endeavour have shown how far we can evolve and innovate – and the Australian Mining Prospect Awards show just how far the envelope can be pushed in mining.

Launched in 2004, the Prospect Awards highlight and acknowledge the industry’s top performers on the grounds of innovation, production and evolution.

Now in its 17th year, the awards ceremony highlights a smorgasbord of different areas in the mining industry.

With nominations now open, the next edition of Australian Mining’s Prospect Awards will be staged in Brisbane on October 8 and held in conjunction with Austmine’s roadshow.

This year’s awards night is sponsored by many well-known industry brands, including National Group, Liebherr, Epiroc, Metso, ifm and Austmine.

As the industry introduces more technology, the Prospect Awards showcase how the mining world is moving into this new era.

“What we are seeing in the post-boom era is companies putting a stronger emphasis on technology,” Australian Mining managing editor Ben Creagh says.

“It’s very important for mining companies to come together and recognise why it is that the industry has remained so successful.

“Contributing to such a large portion of Australia’s economy, the mining industry deserves to be recognised for its world-class achievements.”

Two new awards will feature at this year’s Prospect Awards, including the Excellence in IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) Application award, which will be presented by ifm.

The company, which specialises in sensor technology applications, hopes the award brings further attention to an area that’s set to push the industry forward.

Previous award winners have been adopting IIoT technology. Glencore took the crown for the 2019 Australian Mine of the Year award and has started implementing sensor technology in its mineral processing plants.

The Indigenous Engagement Award, which recognises collaboration between Aboriginal-owned businesses and mining and minerals processing companies operating within Australia, is another new addition in 2020.

Many major mining companies have continued their support for Aboriginal-owned businesses, including Australian iron ore giant, Fortescue Metals Group.

The company is one of the nation’s largest employers of Aboriginal people. Its Billion Opportunities program has been helping Indigenous Australians find jobs for almost a decade.

Prospect Awards events manager Lauren Winterbottom says these new awards shine light on the positive ways in which the industry is changing and moving forward.

“The mining industry has a critical part to play in Australian diversity,” Winterbottom says. “It is also up to us as an event to showcase that.”

“The industry has found value in the Australian Mining Prospect Awards for more than a decade. The platform the awards provide for these industry-leading companies to meet with one another and recognise future opportunities is key to growing the industry.

“We have seen tremendous growth since our first gala event in 2004, with more and more companies and individuals nominating themselves each year.”

With over 300 attendees visiting the Prospect Awards each year, the 2020 edition of the event is expected to once again be a full house.

Nominations are now open for the 2020 Prospect Awards. All categories are listed below:

• Indigenous Engagement Award

• Excellence in IIoT Application (sponsored by ifm)

• Contract Miner of the Year (sponsored by Epiroc)

• Contribution to Mining

• Hard Rock Mine of the Year (sponsored by Epiroc)

• Coal Mine of the Year (sponsored by SEW Eurodrive)

• Excellence in Environmental Management (sponsored by Metso)

• Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S (sponsored by Schenck Process)

• Minerals Processing of the Year (sponsored by CDE Meta)

• Innovative Mining Solution (sponsored by Austmine)

• Mine Manager of the Year (sponsored by CRC)

• Safety Advocate of the Year (sponsored by Flexco)

• Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Liebherr)

• Australian Mine of the Year (sponsored by National Group)

Nominations will close Friday September 4.

For more information and to nominate, visit: www.prospectawards.com.au