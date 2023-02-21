The owner of Svenska dmixab, Nibben Peterzéns, greeted Atlas Copco at the construction site while instructing one of his operators and it was clear that he had almost 40 years of experience.

The look in his eyes was alert, and after a short time on the construction site, Atlas Copco understood that his eyes registerd everything.

Peterzéns said that he has specialised in ground foundation for most of his working life and his experience covers projects in the Nordics, Thailand, and the US, but he is also a sought-after lecturer on the subject.

Peterzéns confirmed his expertise, sharing how Vägverket (the Swedish Road Administration) from time to time consulted him in new projects when the conditions for ground foundation are uncertain.