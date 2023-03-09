The digital age of coatings maintenance

AkzoNobel’s Interplan Asset Integrity software helps mines identify corrosion and safety issues, prioritises areas requiring rework, aids in development of scope of work for tendering, and optimises maintenance intervals.

Interplan was launched in the 1990s to help International Paints – an AkzoNobel company – add value to paint sales and assist its customers with holistic maintenance solutions

Originally, a mine site would be inspected, with photographs taken using a film camera, that would then be developed and glued into a paper report that was written up on a typewriter.

As the technology developed and computers became more powerful, reports were digitised with paint specifications included into the report, but there was still room to improve.

Working in partnership with PK Technology, USA, AkzoNobel developed the next generation of Interplan software, using direct data and mobile technologies to complete site surveys faster, more efficiently and more comprehensively.

Grant Woolnough, strategic accounts manager for maintenance and repair at AkzoNobel, has worked with Australian mine sites for the past 20 years, performing countless coatings inspections in that time.

He told Australian Mining that the industry has changed dramatically since the Interplans were introduced.

“A lot of the time when people think about maintenance, they think about replacing pumps, motors, belts, that kind of thing,” he said.

“We focus on condition assessment of the structural steel, the skeleton of the whole operation. Twenty years ago, mine(s) may have had someone dedicated to coatings assessment, but nowadays industry has changed, and this is a lot less likely.

“We have the expertise to inspect assets using NACE (National Association of Corrosion Engineers)-certified personnel, providing an accurate assessment of the facilities’ condition.”

Painting steel is up to 10 times cheaper than replacement, especially when considering operational downtime and environmental implications.

Interplan allows AkzoNobel to identify corrosion and coating issues, so the asset owner can address issues before they escalate into bigger problems. Working in conjunction with the site, AkzoNobel inspects the mine operation using a tablet to upload images and data via cloud-based software

This data is then analysed and uploaded to an interactive dashboard which the customer accesses online. This dashboard uses a traffic-light system run in conjunction with the mine’s safety management plans, identifying exactly what needs rectification

Interplan is a live tool. When maintenance work is carried out or replacements are installed, the data is updated to reflect the changes in the assets condition so the mine can actively see what is improving and what area next requires maintenance.

AkzoNobel regional maintenance, and repair manager for south Asia, David Johnstone, said Interplan provides an accurate assessment of the facilities coating condition, which can then be used for budgetary and tendering purposes. The software also provides efficiencies by managing coating lifecycle costs, tracking repair contracts, and providing quality information for better operation, accuracy of measurement and control.

“The beauty of the Interplan is the traffic-light system on the dashboard – green means the coating is in good condition, red and purple means the coating needs immediate attention,” he said.

“Asset owners can then calculate where they need to budget capex (capital expenditure) dollars to bring them back to spec with far greater accuracy.”

The system allows an asset manager to drill down and see what is happening at specific areas on the site.

Woolnough said AkzoNobel’s global reach and extensive expertise means customers know it can provide results.

“We’ve been around for more than 140 years internationally, and we have specialised in coatings for industry,” he said. “Customers like us because we know their systems and we talk their language. We know the industry never stops, which is why we’re always ready to send someone out to a site.

“Over the years we have created firm relationships with our customers, and we can see the results from the repeat business. If you’ve been the supplier for a business for more than 48 years, you must be doing something right.”

AkzoNobel is continuing to develop the product and is looking to incorporate new technologies and processes into the Interplan system.

Drones, automated equipment readings, and 3D analysis software will allow AkzoNobel the flexibility to assess structures at heights, underwater and underground.

This feature appeared in the March 2023 issue of Australian Mining.